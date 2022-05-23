News

Watch the New Teaser Trailer for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” Set to Hit Theaters July 14, 2023





The new teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has just been released. It is the seventh film in the series and features Tom Cruise reprising his role as Ethan Hunt. The film also stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Hayley Atwell, and Esai Morales, who will be playing the film’s villain. View the teaser below.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also directed the previous Mission: Impossible films Rogue Nation and Fallout. It is set to hit theaters on July 14, 2023, with the film’s second part set for 2024.

