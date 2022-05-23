 Watch the New Trailer For David Bowie Documentary “Moonage Daydream” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, May 23rd, 2022  
Watch the New Trailer For David Bowie Documentary “Moonage Daydream”

Out This September via NEON

May 23, 2022 By Joey Arnone
A new trailer has just been released for the upcoming David Bowie documentary, Moonage Daydream. The film, which was written, directed and produced by Brett Morgen, features never before seen footage and performances spanning Bowie’s career, as well as 40 remastered Bowie songs. It will be out in theaters and IMAX this September via NEON. View the trailer below.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

