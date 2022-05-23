Watch the New Trailer For David Bowie Documentary “Moonage Daydream”
Out This September via NEON
A new trailer has just been released for the upcoming David Bowie documentary, Moonage Daydream. The film, which was written, directed and produced by Brett Morgen, features never before seen footage and performances spanning Bowie’s career, as well as 40 remastered Bowie songs. It will be out in theaters and IMAX this September via NEON. View the trailer below.
