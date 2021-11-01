 Watch The War on Drugs’ Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, November 1st, 2021  
Watch The War on Drugs’ Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR

I Don’t Live Here Anymore Out Now via Atlantic

Nov 01, 2021 By Joey Arnone
The War on Drugs have performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, where they performed four songs from their newest album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore: “I Don’t Wanna Wait,” “Old Skin,” “Change,” and the album’s title track. The new album is out now via Atlantic. Watch the concert below.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore came out last Friday via Atlantic. It features the songs “Living Proof” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list) and “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” featuring Lucius (also #1 on our Songs of the Week list). Last week, they shared the studio version of “Change,” which made it to #3 on our most Songs of the Week. Read our review of the album here.

