Watch The War on Drugs’ Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR

The War on Drugs have performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, where they performed four songs from their newest album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore: “I Don’t Wanna Wait,” “Old Skin,” “Change,” and the album’s title track. The new album is out now via Atlantic. Watch the concert below.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore came out last Friday via Atlantic. It features the songs “Living Proof” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list) and “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” featuring Lucius (also #1 on our Songs of the Week list). Last week, they shared the studio version of “Change,” which made it to #3 on our most Songs of the Week. Read our review of the album here.

