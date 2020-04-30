News

Watch Thom Yorke Perform New Song “Plasticine Figures” on “Jimmy Fallon” An Unfinished Song Yorke Completed for The Tonight Show





Thom Yorke was the musical guest on last night’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Instead of performing something from his last solo album or a Radiohead classic, Yorke did a brand new song, “Plasticine Figures.” Fallon said it was an unfinished song that Yorke completed especially for the performance. Watch it below.

In August 2019 a new Yorke song, “Daily Battles,” was shared, as was an instrumental version of the song by jazz legend Wynton Marsalis. Both versions were recorded for Motherless Brooklyn, a film written, produced, directed by, and starring Edward Norton that came out last year. In November Yorke stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform the song on solo piano.

Yorke’s version featured Flea. Marsalis’ version featured Joe Farnsworth, Russell Hall, Isaiah J. Thompson, and Jerry Weldon. Both tracks were released together on a 7-inch and Yorke’s version made our Songs of the Week list.

Yorke also released a new solo album, ANIMA, back in June 2019 via XL (stream it here). ANIMA was accompanied by short film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, a “one-reeler” set to three tracks from the album, and you can watch that over at Netflix now. Once ANIMA was released (only a few days after being announced), two of its songs, “Twist” and “The Axe,” made our Songs of the Week list at #1 and #2 respectively. Then Yorke released Not the News, a remix EP featuring four remixes of ANIMA’s “Not the News” (check it out here).

