Wet Leg Share New Soulwax Remix of “Too Late Now” and Announce New Tour Dates Wet Leg Out Now via Domino

Photography by Hollie Fernando



British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) released their self-titled debut album in April via Domino. Now they have shared a new remix of the album’s “Too Late Now” by Belgian electronic rock band Soulwax. As you might expect, it’s a bit of a dancefloor filler take on the song. They have also announced some new U.S. tour dates. Listen below, followed by all the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Back in May the band performed two songs (“Wet Dream” and “Ur Mom”) on the BBC music show Later… with Jools Holland. Since we never posted the performances, those are below too.

Wet Leg recently performed to a huge crowd at Glastonbury. Watch them perform their viral hit “Chaise Longue” at the British festival here. The band recently revealed in an interview with Absolute Radio’s Ben Burrell, backstage at the Isle of Wight Festival, that they had already completed their second album.

Wet Leg landed at #1 on the official UK album chart and in America also made it to #14 on the Billboard 200 album chart (and at #4 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart). Wet Leg also debuted at #1 on the Australian album chart.

Stream the album here.

Pop superstar Harry Styles recently covered Wet Leg’s 2021 single “Wet Dream” in a session for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Wet Leg will be supporting the British singer when he tours Australia and New Zealand next year.

We recently posted a disturbing and hilarious parody cover of Wet Leg’s 2021 hit “Chaise Longue” by a band calling themselves Moist Limb. Moist Limb’s version is titled “Trone Noir” and is accompanied by a video that remakes the “Chaise Longue” video in horror movie mode (hearts are eaten). “Trone Noir” translates to “Black Throne.”

“Chaise Longue” was #1 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

Read our 2021 interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”

Read our recent interview with Wet Leg on their album here.

Read our rave review of Wet Leg here.

Wet Leg features the songs “Chaise Longue” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Wet Dream,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now,” the latter of which also topped our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared a video for “Oh No.” That was followed by another single, “Angelica,” shared via another one of their amusing self-directed videos. “Angelica” also made our Songs of the Week list.

Then the duo did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, performed “Chaise Longue” on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and stopped by SiriusXMU to perform a cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl.” Then in March Wet Leg stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed “Wet Dream” on the broadcast show and “Chaise Longue” as a web-exclusive.

Wet Leg released one last pre-release single, “Ur Mum,” via another amusing video. “Ur Mum” also made our Songs of the Week list. Then the band shared a “Live on the Porch” session featuring them performing five songs from the album in their native Isle of Wight.

They also announced some new North American tour dates and shared On Tour with Wet Leg, a mini documentary chronicling a previous U.S. East Coast tour.

Wet Leg Tour Dates:

2022:

July 9th – TRNSMT, Glasgow

July 17th – The Tuning Fork, Auckland

July 20th – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs

July 21st – Howler, Melbourne

July 22nd – Splendour in the Grass, Byron Bay

July 24th– The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs

July 25th – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

July 29th – Lollapalooza, Chicago

July 30th – Mo Pop Festival, Detroit

July 31st– Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts, Montreal

August 2nd – The Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto

August 4th – Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver

August 5th – Pickathon, Portland

August 7th – Outside Lands Festival, San Francisco

August 13th – Haldern Pop Festival, Rees-Haldern

August 17th– Cabaret Vert Festival, Charleville-Mezieres

August 18th – La Route Du Rock, Saint Malo

August 19th – Lowlands Festival, Biddinghuizen

August 20th – Pukkelpop Festival, Hasselt

August 21st – Winterhurer Musikfestwochen, Winterthur

August 26th – Thing Festival, Seattle

August 28th – This Ain’t No Picnic, Los Angeles

August 30th – Aztec Theatre, San Antonio

August 31st – Here And There Festival, Dallas

September 1st – Tipitina’s Uptown, New Orleans

September 2nd – Nelsonville Festival, Ohio

September 3rd – The Plaza Live, Orlando

September 4th – Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

September 10th – Westword Festival, Denver

September 11th – Ghost Ranch Festival, Santa Fe

September 13th – The Depot, Salt Lake City

September 15th – The Van Buren, Phoenix

September 16th – Life Is Beautiful, Las Vegas

September 17th – Madison Square Garden, New York City w/ Florence + The Machine

September 18th – Sea Hear Now, Asbury Park

October 3rd – C3 Stage, Guadalajara

October 4th – Lunario, Mexico City

October 6th – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle w/ Florence + The Machine

October 7th – McDonald Theatre, Eugene

October 9th – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View w/ Florence + The Machine

October 12th – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego w/ Florence + The Machine

October 15th – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles w/ Florence + The Machine

October 23rd – Strom, Munich

October 25th – Magazzini Generali, Milan

October 26th – Mascotte, Zurich

October 29th – Mojo Club, Hamburg

November 4th – Trix, Antwerp

November 5th – Vera, Groningen

November 6th – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin

November 7th – Kantine, Cologne

November 9th – Elysee Montmartre, Paris

November 10th – Rockhal Club, Esch-sur-Alzette

November 11th – Paradiso, Amsterdam

November 13th – UEA, Norwich

November 14th – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

November 15th – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool

November 17th – SWG3, Glasgow

November 18th – Leeds Beckett Students Union, Leeds

November 19th – O2 Ritz, Manchester

November 21st – O2 Institute, Birmingham

November 23rd – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

November 24th – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

November 25th – Rock City, Nottingham

November 27th – Limelight, Belfast

November 28th – Academy, Dublin

December 5th – Delmar Hall, St Louis

December 6th – Truman, Kansas City

December 8th – WKQZ Holiday Show, Chicago



2023:



February 13th – Nagoya Club Quattro, Nagoya

February 14th – Umeda Club Quattro, Osaka

February 15th – O-East, Tokyo

February 20th – HBF Park, Perth w/ Harry Styles

February 24th – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne w/ Harry Styles

February 25th – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne w/ Harry Styles

February 28th – Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast w/ Harry Styles

March 3rd – Accor Stadium, Sydney w/ Harry Styles

March 4th – Accor Stadium, Sydney w/ Harry Styles

March 7th – MT Smart Stadium, Auckland w/ Harry Styles

