Wild Nothing Announces New EP and Tour Dates, Shares New Song “Foyer” Laughing Gas EP Due Out January 31 via Captured Tracks

Photography by Ryan Patterson



Wild Nothing (aka Jack Tatum) has announced a new EP album, Laughing Gas, and shared its first single, "Foyer." He's also announced some new tour dates in honor of the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Gemini. Laughing Gas is due out January 31 via Captured Tracks. Check out "Foyer" below, followed by the EP's tracklist and cover art, as well as Wild Nothing's upcoming tour dates (which will be co-headlining dates with Beach Fossils).

Wild Nothing's last album, Indigo, his fourth, came out in August 2018 via Captured Tracks. Indigo was our Album of the Week and one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018. Laughing Gas was recorded in Los Angeles and Richmond with the help of Jorge Elbrecht and features songs originally intended for Indigo.

Tatum had this to say about the EP in a press release: "I think of the EP's title as being representative of a kind of manufactured bliss and loss of control. So much of people's lives are caught up in the quest for wholeness and sometimes it feels so much easier to loosen our grip through these fabricated shortcuts, whether it's escapism, self-medication, seeking external validation or any number of other things. I often find myself guilty of almost all of these, but ultimately I think this EP finds me in a place of trying to go easier on myself. I've been extremely fortunate to continue releasing the music I love after 10 years of Wild Nothing and this release feels no different."

Laughing Gas EP Tracklist:

1. Sleight Of Hand

2. Dizziness

3. Foyer

4. Blue Wings

5. The World Is a Hungry Place





Wild Nothing Tour Dates:

Wed. May 13 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

Thu. May 14 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Mon. May 18 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live! *

Tue. May 19 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (outside) *

Wed. May 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

Thu. May 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

Fri. May 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theater *

* w/ Beach Fossils

