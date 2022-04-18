News

Xenia Rubinos Shares New Song “Madrugada,” Announces New Tour Dates Una Rosa Out Now via ANTI-

Photography by Paula La Bloise Art



Xenia Rubinos has shared a new song, “Madrugada.” It is the first release in an upcoming series of reimaginings of songs from her newest album, Una Rosa. The new song, a reimagining of the album’s “What Is This Voice,” features Cuban rapper El Individuo. Rubinos has also announced a string of tour dates. Listen to the new song and view the list of dates below.

“El Individuo had just arrived to NYC from Habana for the first time and came straight into this session without us ever having met and just blew us all away,” states Rubinos about the collaboration in a press release.

She adds: “It feels like the thaw of spring, like the last frost leaving, like the first flower buds starting to poke through. In the lyrics, he talks about dawn and the mysterious vale of those hours right before the morning light hits. I added in a Rhodes line in post production at the end of the track that kind of reminded me of the melody that clocks play, ‘Westminster Quarters,’ and the main riff from ‘Mt. Airy Groove’ by Pieces of a Dream. Creating this rework in a whirlwind cypher with this supergroup of musicians felt like opening a secret trap door we found in the original song.”

Una Rosa came out last October via ANTI-.

Xenia Rubinos 2022 Tour Dates:

05/27 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

06/02 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

06/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

06/04 Boston, MA @ Sonia

06/05 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

07/17 Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

09/03 Salisbury, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

