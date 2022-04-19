Yves Jarvis Shares Video for New Song “At the Whims”

News

Yves Jarvis is releasing a new album, The Zug, on May 13 via ANTI-. Now he has shared the album’s newest single, “At the Whims,” via a video for it. Watch it below.

“‘At the Whims’ depicts the arc of civilization,” Jarvis explains in a press release. “From our Genesis to our self-realization (‘We’re not at the whims! We’re out on the fringe!’), humanity’s insatiable conquest (‘Unprecedented unfolding, out from their holdings and into the fray’) resulting in our ‘Rise,’ the fervid leap from 0 to 1 that sets society’s wheels into motion and ‘the fall of an empire’ that looms across all epochs.

“Punctuated by the contemporary individualist, nihilist narrator, (‘Prospect in front of me is void and empty’) only to be usurped and outnumbered by the enlightened and life affirming post-chorus of ecstatic ‘YEAHs.’ A bullish acoustic strum anchors us to the earth while harmonics wail mightily from above, evoking a desert sandstorm, while the lyrics are inspired by the poetic depth of Bob Dylan.”

Jarvis previously shared a video for the album’s “Bootstrap Jubilee.” He also shared a video for the album’s super short “Prism Through Which I Perceive.”

Jarvis’ previous album, Sundry Rock Song Stock, came out in 2020 on ANTI-.

