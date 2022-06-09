Zola Jesus Shares New Single “Into the Wild”
Arkhon Due Out June 24 via Sacred Bones
Jun 09, 2022
Photography by Shervin Lainez
Zola Jesus (aka Nika Roza Danilova) has shared a video for her new single, “Into the Wild.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Arkhon, which will be out on June 24 via Sacred Bones. Listen below.
Danilova states in a press release: “‘Into The Wild’ was written about the end of a relationship, and what seemed like the end of a former life. It was such an overwhelming, tumultuous time of my life; every step into the future felt like walking into the great unknown. My anxiety was at an all-time high, and getting through each day felt like a nearly impossible task. Songwriting was the only way to feel grounded in what I was experiencing. This song in particular became a beacon for me. I’m so grateful to have music as an outlet to help me navigate difficult periods, and hopefully those listening to this will also feel a deeper sense of stability through their own big changes.”
Upon announcement of the new album in March, Danilova shared the song “Lost.” She later shared the album track “Desire” and “The Fall.” Her last album, Okovi, came out in 2017 via Sacred Bones.
