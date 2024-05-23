News

Bat For Lashes Shares Video for New Song “At Your Feet” The Dream of Delphi Due Out May 31 via Mercury KX

Bat For Lashes (aka Natasha Khan) is releasing a new album, The Dream of Delphi, on May 31 via Mercury KX. Now she has shared its fourth single, “At Your Feet,” via a music video. Watch it below.

Khan had this to say about the song in a post on Facebook: “I improvised this song, all the piano and vocoder parts, from start to finish. The words are all about the hallucinatory state of being sleep deprived in the night, breastfeeding, rocking the baby: so tired, so aware that I almost have no say in this devotional nocturnal practice of caring for my child. ”

Bat For Lashes previously shared the album’s title track via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “Letter to My Daughter,” in which she sang to her daughter. It was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its third single, “Home,” which was a cover of a remix of a song by American producer/musician Baauer.

The Dream of Delphi is the sixth Bat For Lashes album and follows 2019’s Lost Girls. The album is named after her daughter, who was born in 2020. “I thought motherhood would take me away from my art, but it opened up this massive world,” says Khan.

Bat For Lashes was one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary Issue, which you can still buy directly from us here.

Also read our 2016 interview with Bat For Lashes, as well as our 2007 one.

