News

All





Big Thief Share New Song “Certainty” New Single Out Now via 4AD

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Big Thief have shared a new song, “Certainty.” It was recorded direct to four-track when there was a power outage for three days while they were recording with Sam Evian at Flying Cloud Recordings in the Catskills. Evian’s romantic partner Hannah Cohen adds harmonies to the track. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Big Thief consists of singer/songwriter/guitarist Adrianne Lenker, guitarist Buck Meek, bassist Max Oleartchik, and drummer James Krivchenia.

“On the third day of the outage, I found Adrianne on the porch writing a new song, so I sat with her and we finished it together, with the rain falling from the gutters splashing over our guitars,” says Meek in a press release. “James and Sam saw us writing, and quickly set up a four track tape machine in the kitchen, powered by the F250 cigarette lighter out in the yard. They set up the drums by the sink, and Max plugged his bass into a Bluetooth speaker set on top of the stove. Take 2 had a great bark from Sam and Hannah’s pup Jan during the solo, but we ended up going with take 3 because it took us about that long to learn the chords. Then we made pancakes and sausages and ate breakfast for dinner.”

“Certainty” follows “Little Things” and “Sparrow,” two singles Big Thief shared on the same day in August. “Little Things” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Big Thief released two new albums in 2019, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. Two Hands was released in October 2019 via 4AD and was the “sister album” to U.F.O.F., which was released in May 2019, also via 4AD. In May 2021 they released a new live EP, Big Thief – Live at the Bunker Studios, and shared a live video from the EP of the band performing “Shoulders.”

Read our 2016 Pleased to Meet You interview with Big Thief.

Read our 2017 interview with Big Thief on Capacity.

Big Thief Tour Dates:

Tue. Sept. 7 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall * - SOLD OUT

Wed. Sept. 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI - SOLD OUT *

Fri. Sept. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Sat. Sept. 11 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

Sun. Sept. 12 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *

Tue. Sept. 14 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^

Wed. Sept. 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

Fri. Sept. 17 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs ^

Sat. Sept. 18 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre ^

Mon. Sept. 20 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

Tue. Sept. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

Wed. Sept. 22 - Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art +

Fri. Sept. 24 - Richmond, VA @ The National #

Sat. Sept. 25 - Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

Mon. Sept. 27 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall &

Tue. Sept. 28 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground - SOLD OUT #

Thu. Sept. 30 - Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre - SOLD OUT %

Fri. Oct. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer - SOLD OUT *

Sat. Oct. 2 -Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer - SOLD OUT *

Mon. Jan. 31, 2022 - Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie Artefact

Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

Thu. Feb. 10, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Cafe Muffathalle

Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory

Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredgenburg

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Glasgow, GB @ 02 Academy Bristol

Wed. Mar. 2, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Thu. Jun. 9, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022



*with Mind Maintenance

^with Jimmy Stallings

#with Natural Information Society

+with Molly Sarlé

%with Alex G

&with Buck Meek

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.