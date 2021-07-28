News

Bleachers Shares New Song “Secret Life” (Feat. Lana Del Rey) Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night Due Out This Friday via RCA





Noted producer Jack Antonoff is releasing a new album under his Bleachers moniker, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, this Friday via RCA. Now he has shared another song from it, ballad “Secret Life,” which features guest backing vocals from Lana Del Rey (whose work Antonoff often produces). Listen below, followed by his upcoming tour dates.

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night is the follow-up to 2017’s Gone Now. It includes two songs Bleachers shared last year, “chinatown” and “45.” “Chinatown” featured a guest appearance from none other than Bruce Springsteen and was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced he shared another song from it, “Stop Making This Hurt,” via a video.

As a producer Antonoff has also worked with Taylor Swift, St. Vincent, Lorde, and others.

Bleachers Tour Dates:

09-11 Asbury Park, NJ - Shadow of the City

09-12 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

09-13 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

09-15 Columbus, OH - Express Live

09-17 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

09-18 Newport, KY - Ovation

09-22 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

09-23 Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann

09-24 Washington, DC - Anthem

09-25 New York, NY - Governors Ball

09-28 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewery Company

09-29 Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

10-03 New Orleans, LA - Fillmore

10-05 Houston, TX - House of Blues

10-06 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

10-11 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10-13 San Diego, CA - Humphrey’s

10-15 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

10-16 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

10-19 Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

10-20 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

10-22 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

10-23 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

10-24 Kansas City, MO - Uptown

10-26 Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

10-27 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

10-28 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

10-30 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

10-31 Detroit, MI - Fillmore

11-02 St. Louis, MO - The Factory

11-03 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

11-04 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

11-06 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University at XL Live

