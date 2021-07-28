Bleachers Shares New Song “Secret Life” (Feat. Lana Del Rey)
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night Due Out This Friday via RCA
Noted producer Jack Antonoff is releasing a new album under his Bleachers moniker, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, this Friday via RCA. Now he has shared another song from it, ballad “Secret Life,” which features guest backing vocals from Lana Del Rey (whose work Antonoff often produces). Listen below, followed by his upcoming tour dates.
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night is the follow-up to 2017’s Gone Now. It includes two songs Bleachers shared last year, “chinatown” and “45.” “Chinatown” featured a guest appearance from none other than Bruce Springsteen and was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced he shared another song from it, “Stop Making This Hurt,” via a video.
As a producer Antonoff has also worked with Taylor Swift, St. Vincent, Lorde, and others.
Bleachers Tour Dates:
09-11 Asbury Park, NJ - Shadow of the City
09-12 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
09-13 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
09-15 Columbus, OH - Express Live
09-17 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
09-18 Newport, KY - Ovation
09-22 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
09-23 Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann
09-24 Washington, DC - Anthem
09-25 New York, NY - Governors Ball
09-28 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewery Company
09-29 Tampa, FL - Jannus Live
10-03 New Orleans, LA - Fillmore
10-05 Houston, TX - House of Blues
10-06 Dallas, TX - House of Blues
10-11 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10-13 San Diego, CA - Humphrey’s
10-15 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
10-16 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
10-19 Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
10-20 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
10-22 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
10-23 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
10-24 Kansas City, MO - Uptown
10-26 Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore
10-27 Madison, WI - The Sylvee
10-28 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
10-30 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
10-31 Detroit, MI - Fillmore
11-02 St. Louis, MO - The Factory
11-03 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
11-04 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
11-06 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University at XL Live
