News

All





Half Waif – Stream the New Album and Read Our New Interview with Her Mythopoetics Out Now via ANTI-

Photography by Ali Cherkis



Half Waif (aka Nandi Rose) has released a new album, Mythopoetics, today via ANTI-. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, on Wednesday we posted our in-depth interview with her and you can read that here.

Mythopoetics features “Take Away the Ache” (a new song shared in April), as well as “Orange Blossoms” and “Party’s Over,” two songs released as a 7-inch in February. When the album was announced Half Waif shared another song from it, “Swimmer,” via a video. That was followed by “Sodium & Cigarettes,” which made our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared another song from the album, “Horse Racing.”

Rose is based in the Hudson Valley area of New York. For Mythopoetics she once again collaborated with multi-instrumentalist, film composer, and producer Zubin Hensler. The original intention was to take part in a recording residency at Pulp Arts in Gainesville, Florida to record stripped-back recordings of old songs, with just Rose on piano, but then it evolved into the new album.

“This is the record I’ve been trying to make for 10 years,” Rose said in a previous press release. “My voice is changing, and my confidence has reached a point where I feel that I can sing however I want; I’ve finally come to a place where I don’t have to conform to what I think other people want it to sound like.”

Her last album as Half Waif was The Caretaker, which came out in March of 2020 on ANTI-.

We also interviewed Rose as a part of our Why Not Both podcast.

Plus read our 2020 Self-Portrait interview with Half Waif.

<a href="https://halfwaif.bandcamp.com/album/mythopoetics">Mythopoetics by Half Waif</a>

Half Waif Tour Dates:

11/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

11/3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

11/5 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

11/6 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

11/7 - Vancouver, BC @ The Wise *

11/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

11/14 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

11/15 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^

11/16 - Boston, MA @ Sonia ^

11/18 - Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz ^

11/19 - Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel ^

11/21 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas ^



* w/ Lisel & Booker Stardrum

^ w/ Lightning Bug

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.