Indigo De Souza Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Heartthrob” Precipice Due Out July 25 via Loma Vista

Photography by Hannah Sommer

Indigo De Souza has announced a new album, Precipice, and shared its first single, “Heartthrob,” via a music video. Precipice is due out July 25 via Loma Vista. Below, check out the single, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

Precipice follows 2023 All of This Will End, which was released on her previous label Saddle Creek. De Souza worked with Elliott Kozel on the album.

“Life feels like always being on the edge of something without knowing what that something is,” De Souza says in a press release. “Music gives me ways to harness that feeling. Ways to push forward in new directions.”

Of the new single, De Souza says: “I wrote ‘Heartthrob’ as a way to help process something that is often hard to talk about—the harmful ways I’ve been taken advantage of in my physical memory. ‘Heartthrob’ is about harnessing anger, and turning it into something powerful and embodied. It’s about taking back my body and my experience. It’s a big fuck you to the abusers of the world. A sarcastic, angry cry for all bodies that have ever been touched in harmful ways.”

Precipice Tracklist:

01. Be My Love

02. Crying Over Nothing

03. Crush

04. Not Afraid

05. Be Like The Water

06. Heartthrob

07. Dinner

08. Clean It Up

09. Heartbreaker

10. Pass It By

11. Precipice

Indigo De Souza Tour Dates:

07/11 - Cincinnati, OH - Woodward Theater

07/12 - Lexington, KY - The Burl (Indoors)

07/14 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

07/15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

07/16 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

07/18 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater *

07/19 - Chicago, IL - Fairgrounds at The Salt Shed *

07/20 - Chicago, IL - Fairgrounds at The Salt Shed *

11/05 - Paris, FR - Pitchfork Festival

11/08 - London, UK - Pitchfork Festival

* w/ Lord Huron

