Indigo De Souza Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Heartthrob”
Precipice Due Out July 25 via Loma Vista
May 01, 2025 Photography by Hannah Sommer
Indigo De Souza has announced a new album, Precipice, and shared its first single, “Heartthrob,” via a music video. Precipice is due out July 25 via Loma Vista. Below, check out the single, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, followed by her upcoming tour dates.
Precipice follows 2023 All of This Will End, which was released on her previous label Saddle Creek. De Souza worked with Elliott Kozel on the album.
“Life feels like always being on the edge of something without knowing what that something is,” De Souza says in a press release. “Music gives me ways to harness that feeling. Ways to push forward in new directions.”
Of the new single, De Souza says: “I wrote ‘Heartthrob’ as a way to help process something that is often hard to talk about—the harmful ways I’ve been taken advantage of in my physical memory. ‘Heartthrob’ is about harnessing anger, and turning it into something powerful and embodied. It’s about taking back my body and my experience. It’s a big fuck you to the abusers of the world. A sarcastic, angry cry for all bodies that have ever been touched in harmful ways.”
Read our interview with De Souza on All of This Will End.
Read our interview with De Souza on Any Shape You Take.
Precipice Tracklist:
01. Be My Love
02. Crying Over Nothing
03. Crush
04. Not Afraid
05. Be Like The Water
06. Heartthrob
07. Dinner
08. Clean It Up
09. Heartbreaker
10. Pass It By
11. Precipice
Indigo De Souza Tour Dates:
07/11 - Cincinnati, OH - Woodward Theater
07/12 - Lexington, KY - The Burl (Indoors)
07/14 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note
07/15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
07/16 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall
07/18 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater *
07/19 - Chicago, IL - Fairgrounds at The Salt Shed *
07/20 - Chicago, IL - Fairgrounds at The Salt Shed *
11/05 - Paris, FR - Pitchfork Festival
11/08 - London, UK - Pitchfork Festival
* w/ Lord Huron
