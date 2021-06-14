News

Japanese Breakfast’s “Sable” Video Game Soundtrack Gets a Release Date; Trailer Features New Song Sable Soundtrack and Video Game Due September 23; Listen to Snippet of “Better the Mask” Now

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



The Japanese Breakfast takeover of modern culture continues. It’s not enough that in 2021 Michelle Zauner has already put out an acclaimed album and a best selling memoir (which is being adapted into a film featuring her music), now it’s been announced that her soundtrack for the video game Sable will be released on September 23, the same date the game is due out. A trailer for the game has also been released and features part of a new Japanese Breakfast song, “Better the Mask.” Check it out below.

Sable is an open world adventure game from indie game developer Shed works and publisher Raw Fury and it will be available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The soundtrack will also feature her 2019 “Glider,” which she recently performed at the the Summer Game Fest livestream. Watch that performance below as well.

Also, speaking of video games, a trailer for The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion pack was recently shared and it features a new version of Japanese Breakfast’s “Be Sweet,” sung in Simlish, the fictional language featured in the game. Watch that below too.

Earlier this month, Japanese Breakfast released a new album, Jubilee, via Dead Oceans (stream it here). At the time we posted our rave review of the album (read that here).

Japanese Breakfast is on the cover of our latest print issue (buy a copy directly from us here to read the in-depth cover story).

When Jubilee was announced Zauner shared its first single, “Be Sweet” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week), and would later go on to perform it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then she shared a self-directed video for the album’s second single “Posing in Bondage,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared its third single, “Savage Good Boy,” via a self-directed video in which she co-starred with actor Michael Imperioli of The Sopranos. “Savage Good Boy” was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was released, epic album closer “Posing For Cars,” was again #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she performed three songs from the album on CBS This Morning and was interviewed on the show.

In a previous press release, Zauner had this to say about her new album: “I’ve never wanted to rest on any laurels. I wanted to push it as far as it could go, inviting more people in and pushing myself as a composer, a producer, an arranger.”

Zauner’s most recent album, Soft Sounds From Another Planet, came out in July 2017 on Dead Oceans and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017.

Read our 2017 interview with Japanese Breakfast on Soft Sounds From Another Planet.

In April, Zauner put out her debut memoir, Crying In H Mart, on Knopf. The book debuted at #2 on The New York Times’ Hardcover Nonfiction Best Sellers List. Crying in H Mart is partly about the death of Zauner’s mother to cancer and how the two bonded over Korean food. It has since been announced that the book is being adapted into a feature film by MGM’s Orion Pictures. Japanese Breakfast is also doing the music for the film, which will be produced by Stacey Sher and Jason Kim. Read our review of Crying In H Mart.

Japanese Breakfast Tour Dates:

7/21 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Filmore ^

7/22 - Richmond, VA @ The National ^

7/23 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

7/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^

7/25 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

7/26 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

7/28 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes ^

7/29 - Hamden, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

7/30 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall ^ - SOLD OUT

7/31 - Omaha, NE @ MAHA Music Festival

8/2 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts ^

8/3 - Rochester, NY @ Anthology ^

8/4 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall ^

8/5 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^

8/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ - SOLD OUT

8/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ - SOLD OUT

8/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ - SOLD OUT

8/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~

8/28 - Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

9/10 - Boston, MA @ Royale *

9/11 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage - SOLD OUT

9/12 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center *

9/14 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre *

9/15 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

9/16 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

9/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

9/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

9/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave *

9/21 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight + - SOLD OUT

9/23 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

9/24 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall *

9/25 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune * - SOLD OUT

9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune * - SOLD OUT

9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

9/28 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

9/30 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

10/1 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom * - SOLD OUT

10/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent * - SOLD OUT

10/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent * - SOLD OUT

10/4 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

10/5 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

10/7 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

10/8 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater *

10/9 - Lawrence, KC @ Granada Theater *

10/10 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

10/12 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

10/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * - SOLD OUT

10/30 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/3 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Outdoor Plaza)

11/4 - Tempe, AZ @ Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium

11/9 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/11 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

11/12 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn

11/13 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/15 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

3/25 - Bristol @ SXW

3/26 - Manchester @ Academy 2

3/27 - Glasgow @ St. Luke’s

3/28 - Leeds @ Brudenell Community Room

3/30 - London @ Kentish Town Forum



^ w/ Mannequin Pussy

* w/ Luna Li

~ w/ Spirit of the Beehive

+ w/ Portugal. The Man

