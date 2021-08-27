News

All





Kacey Musgraves Shares Video for New Song “justified” star-crossed Due Out September 10 via Interscope/UMG Nashville





On Monday pop-country singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves announced a new album, star-crossed, and shared its first single, which is both the album’s title-track and opening track. Now she has already shared its second single, “justified,” via a video for it. The song alas has nothing to do with the great FX crime drama of the same name that starred Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins. Bardia Zeinali directed the video, which features Musgraves singing from behind the wheel of a car, in various different outfits and driving through various types of terrain. Watch it below.

Star-crossed is due out September 10 via Interscope/UMG Nashville and there is an accompanying film that will stream on Paramount+ the same day. The “justified” video is essentially a clip from the film.

Star-crossed is the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed Golden Hour. For the new album Musgraves once again collaborated with Golden Hour co-producers and writers Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian. It was recorded over the course of three weeks earlier this year in Nashville, TN.

Bardia Zeinali directed star-crossed : the film, which was shot by Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Matthew Libatique (A Star Is Born, Black Swan). The 50-minute film was shot over 10 days in Los Angeles and features cameos from Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Victoria Pedretti (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, You), singer/songwriter Princess Nokia, Symone (RuPaul’s Drag Race winner) and comedian Megan Stalter.

“We wanted it to feel cinematic and epic without compromising the heart and the emotion,” Zeinali says in a press release, “to feel fantastical and heightened and tell her story through the lens of art and fashion.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.