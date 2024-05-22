News

Katy J Pearson Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Those Goodbyes” Someday, Now Due Out September 20 via Heavenly

Photography by Seren Carys

Katy J Pearson has announced a new album, Someday, Now, and shared its first single, “Those Goodbyes,” via a music video. Someday, Now is due out September 20 via Heavenly. Check out “Those Goodbyes” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Someday, Now follows Pearson’s 2023 EP, Katy J Pearson & Friends Present Songs From The Wicker Man, and her 2022 album, Sound of the Morning (which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022).

Nathan Jenkins, aka Bullion, produced the album. Her bandmates on the album include Heavenly labelmates Davey Newington (Boy Azooga) and Huw Evans (H Hawkline), alongside Joel Burton.

“I knew exactly who I wanted to work with, I knew exactly who my session band were going to be, I knew where I wanted to record. It felt like I was finally calling the shots for myself, and that was so empowering,” says Pearson in a press release.

Of “Those Goodbyes” she adds: “It’s funny, I used to feel like I had to go high for people to hear the vulnerability, but actually, singing in your natural range and being relaxed in it—I think there’s something a lot more vulnerable about that.”

Read our 2022 interview with Pearson on Sound of the Morning.

Someday, Now Tracklist:

1. Those Goodbyes

2. Save Me

3. It’s Mine Now

4. Maybe

5. Grand Final

6. Long Range Driver

7. Constant

8. Someday

9. Siren Song

10. Sky

