Personal Trainer Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Round” Still Waiting Due Out August 2 via Bella Union

Photography by Tom van Huisstede

Dutch band Personal Trainer have announced a new album, Still Waiting, and shared its lead single, “Round,” via a music video. Still Waiting is due out August 2 via Bella Union. Check out “Round” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

In the studio, Personal Trainer is mainly the project of frontman and bandleader Willem Smit, alongside co-producer/collaborator Casper van der Lans. But they fill out to a full band in a live setting. Still Waiting is the followup to their 2022 debut, Big Love Blanket. The album in includes the band’s previous single, “Intangible.”

Smit had this to say about the album in a press release: “When I listen to the records I make, the main thing I hope is that every time something happens on them, you’re like, ‘Wow.’ I like to be taken by surprise like that on a record, to kind of be thrown around.”

Of the new single, he adds: “‘Round’ was one of the last songs to make it onto the album. I had most of the record mapped out, but I felt it needed something that in The Netherlands I would call ‘een lekker nummertje,’ which I guess means something in-between ‘a banger’ or ‘a tasty little ditty.’ Or something. I tend to want one of those on records I make.”

Kilian Kayser directed the “Round” video and says: “The idea of making a video with an orange playing the role of Willem seemed fun. So we organized a last-minute show with an orange on lead vocals at the Helikopter in Amsterdam and spent a day wandering through the city to shoot the video. A major inspiration is the video for ‘Tom Courtenay’ by Yo La Tengo. I thought it would be a fun idea to end the clip with a live show. It’s my favorite typical music video trope. A sort of feel-good happy ending with a band making everything right for the protagonist on an uncomfortably small stage.”

Still Waiting Tracklist:

1. Upper Ferntree Gully

2. I Can Be Your Personal Trainer

3. Cyan

4. Round

5. New Bad Feeling

6. Intangible

7. Testing The Alarm

8. Still Willing

9. You Better Start Scrubbing

10. What Am I Supposed To Say About The People And Their Ways about

Personal Trainer Tour Dates:



Fri. Jul. 5 - Kraggenburg, NL @ Wilde Weide

Sat. Jul. 6 - Ameland, NL @ Madness Festival

Thu. Jul. 25 - Tunbridge-Wells, UK @ Unstead Festival

Sat. Jul. 27 - Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed Festival

Sun. Jul. 28 - Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Festival

Fri. Aug. 2 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East (In-Store)

Sat. Aug. 3 - Portsmouth, UK @ Pie & Vinyl (In-Store)

Sat. Aug. 3 - Brighton, UK @ Resident (In-Store)

Sun. Aug. 4 - Totnes, UK @ Drift (In-Store)

Mon. Aug. 5 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade (In-Store)

Tue. Aug. 6 - Liverpool, UK @ Rough Trade (In-Store)

Wed. Aug. 7 - Leeds, UK @ Jumbo (In-Store)

Wed. Aug 7 - Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham (In-Store)

Thu. Aug. 8 - London, UK @ Banquet (In-Store)

Sat. Aug. 10 - Lierop, NL @ Nirwana Tuinfeesten

Fri. Aug. 16 - Crickhowell, UK Green Man Festival

Sat. Aug 17 - Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands

Sun. Aug. 25 - Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival

Sat. Sept. 14 - Bergen Op Zoom, NL @ Popmonument

Sat. Sept. 28 - Antwerp, BE @ Thorn in my side

Sat. Oct. 5 - Eindhoven, NL @ Come as you are

Tue. Oct. 29 - Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Werk21

Thu. Oct. 31 - Milan, IT @ Arci Bellezza

Fri. Nov. 1 - Bologna, IT @ Covo

Mon. Nov. 4 - Anger, FR @ Jokers Pub

Tue. Nov. 5 - Laval, FR @ La Fosse

Wed. Nov. 6 - Paris, FR @ Point Éphémère

Fri. Nov. 11 - Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

Tue. Nov. 12 - Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

Thu. Nov. 14 - Vienna, AT @ Chelsea

Fri. Nov. 15 - Warsaw, PL @ Bardzo Bardzo

Fri. Nov. 16 - Berlin, DE @ Shokoladen

Tue. Nov. 19 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Wed. Nov. 20 - Hamburg, DE @ Aalhus

Fri. Nov. 22 - Groningen, NL @ VERA

Thu. Nov. 28 - Zwolle, NL @ Hedon

Sat. Nov. 30 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Grote Zaal

Sun. Dec. 1 - Rotterdam, NL @ Maasilo

Thu. Dec. 5 - Tilburg, NL @ 013 NEXT

