News

All





Premiere: Joe Bourdet Shares New Single “Amongst The Pines” Meadow Rock Is Out June 18th

Photography by Leigh Newman



Los Angeles-based folk and Americana singer Joe Bourdet is releasing his debut album, Meadow Rock later this month, hearkening back to the ‘70s heyday of Laurel Canyon singer/songwriters and naturalistic folk rock. He’s already shared “Songbird Revisited” and “Unwritten Story” from the record and is now back, sharing his latest single, “Amongst The Pines,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Amongst The Pines” leans heavily into its serene nature setting, placing the listener in the untarnished natural beauty of its titular pines. Fittingly, the instrumentation is similarly pastoral, carrying rich acoustic tones as Bourdet’s vocals recall vintage Americana and singer/songwriter heroes. Though the record is a studio creation it instead feels refreshingly authentic, as if you’ve joined Bourdet and company around the campfire as they tribute peaceful alpine passages.

“The arrangement is somewhat in tribute to a Gordon Lightfoot or Ozark Mountain Daredevils style production,” explains Bourdet of the track. Meanwhile, the accompanying video is taken from footage shot by Bourdet and Dave Baine, who plays mandolin on the track, on a 9-day backpacking trip in the High Sierra trails.

Bourdet says of the video, “The High Sierra Trail traverses the entire length of Sequoia National Park, and when hiked west to east, concludes near the summit of Mt. Whitney. I was graciously invited along on a backpacking trip of this amazing trail by my pal Dave Baine and his crew. Since Dave and I had recently collaborated on a song, it seemed very fitting that we set it to footage from this trip. Our hiking party included some wonderful people and our team leader Jaime was trained in search and rescue, indeed his skills were put to the test a couple times out there. You’ll see glimpses of all our fellow hikers in this video and some big smiles at the summit of Mt. Whitney.”

Check out the song and video below and watch for Meadow Rock, out June 18th.

<p>