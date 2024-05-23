News

Premiere: Suncream Shares New Single “Dough” New EP Ultraviolet Out August 16th

Yorkshire, UK-based musician Suncream first got his start as a touring guitarist for a series of bands, but within the last few years, he made the jump into electronica and dance music. He began mixing and mastering lo-fi beats in his home studio, pulling together live instrumentation, programmed drum machines, and vintage samples into a blend of analog and digital textures.

Last year, Suncream shared his double single “Folly / 0800 LOVE” and earlier this year he returned with another new track “Better Days.” Later this summer he is set to share his debut EP, Ultraviolet, and today he’s back with his latest single, “Dough,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Dough” finds Suncream leaning further into his penchant for euphoric house beats. He constructs the track around decadent grooves and infectious vocal samples, with bright, sun-kissed keys providing a host of understated hooks running underneath the hypnotic rhythms. The track is in constant fluid motion, never stopping to rest and never staying stagnant. At one moment a bright synth line joins the mix, only for the instrumentation to pull back into a dreamy ambient wash, building the tension until the beat comes charging in again for the track’s blissed-out apex.

As Suncream describes, the track was written to be played out at one of his DJ sets this summer, and envisioned as “a seamless transition between early evening and late night.”

Check out the song below. The Ultraviolet EP is out on August 16th.