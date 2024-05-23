 Rising Star Imogen and the Knife Announces Debut EP | Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Rising Star Imogen and the Knife Announces Debut EP

and Releases New Single "If It Won't Talk of Rain"

May 23, 2024 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Ruby Pluhar Bookmark and Share


Rising Star Imogen and the Knife has announced her eagerly awaited debut EP, Some Kind of Love, set to be released on Friday, July 19th through Vertex Music.

To coincide with the announcement, Imogen has also released her latest single, “If It Won’t Talk of Rain.” This heartfelt track explores her connection to her Northern roots and serves as a follow-up to her critically acclaimed debut single, “Mother of God.”

Speaking about the single, Imogen says: “This is essentially a musing on my upbringing as a fiercely proud northerner and musician, what this meant as a young woman choosing to leave home, how I continue to navigate a torn identity, the men in my life and how they’ve shaped me, how I love them, how it’s complicated.

Northerners are rooted in a culture of song and place, and there’s a defiant and bleak romanticism ingrained in us. It has commanded my outlook on life, and this track is an exploration of the spectrum of love, euphoria, pain and torment that comes with it. Ultimately, what use is my voice, as a Northerner, and as a woman, if I’m not exploring all shades of what makes that?”

