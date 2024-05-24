News

Rosie Lowe Shares Video for New Song “Mood to Make Love” Single Out Now via Blue Flowers

Photography by Abiella Aland

British singer/songwriter Rosie Lowe has shared a new song, “Mood to Make Love,” via a music video. The self-produced single is out now via Blue Flowers. Her brother, Louis Hemming-Lowe, directed the song’s video. Watch it below.

Rosie Lowe had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Mood to Make Love’ was written on a warm evening in Spain and we wanted it to sound like our surroundings. It is a moment of self love and an acknowledgement of what I have to offer my partner.”

Of the video she adds: “I knew I wanted to keep the team small and work with people I know, trust and love so I decided to collaborate with my big brother, a director, on the music videos. We wanted the visuals to feel much like a dream sequence. We shot it on a very cold January morning on a small rowing boat on a river in Devon, and somehow lucked out with the one sunny day we got in January!”

Louis Hemming-Lowe had this to say about the video: “I wanted to create an abstract, fantasy feel with hand drawn animation elements and dream sequence symbolic connectivity. Themes of nostalgia, looking back, looking forward, time and repetition, the reliving of episodes and memories, beginning and ending, life and death. I wanted the viewer to do the work to figure these out, much like waking up from a dream and trying to decipher the meaning.”

