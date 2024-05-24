News

All





Speak, Memory Shares New EP, ‘Adirondack Remixed’ New EP Out Now

Back in 2021, Oklahoma City-based post rock band Speak, Memory shared their sprawling and slow-burning EP Adirondack, which introduced them as kindred spirits to bands like Explosions in the Sky, Appleseed Cast, and American Football. The EP also saw the band teaming with their friend and former bandmate Bartees Strange, who mixed the record.

Since the EP’s release the band have continued to work with fellow Oklahoma DIY outfits, returning last year for a split release with fellow math rock band Giraffe Massacre, Anthocyanins / Side Effects May Include. Today, they’re following that release with a remix EP, reimagining the songs from Adirondack.

Adirondack Remixed launches the three-track EP in fascinating new directions, offering new interpretations from local Oklahoma musicians. “Trails” (Bronte Mix) stretches the original track outwards, dressing the band’s guitar work with fractured electronics, hypnotic synths, and exploratory production. In contrast, “Lakes” (Young Weather Mix) shifts the original’s explosive energy into a more left-field space, layering the driving drums lower in the mix and coloring over them with a dizzying sprawl of textures. Finally, “Cabin” (Buzzcut Mix) is far more spacious and minimalist than the original. With their remix, Buzzcut opts for a more slight and ambient sound while retaining the original’s tremendous immersive lull.

Check out the full EP below, along with the original tracks. The Adirondack Remixed EP is out digitally and on limited-edition cassette now via Clerestory AV.