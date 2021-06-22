News

Watch Lucy Dacus Perform "Brando" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Home Video Due Out This Friday via Matador





Lucy Dacus is releasing a new album, Home Video, this Friday via Matador. Last night she was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she performed the album’s latest single, “Brando,” from the Theatre Gym of the Virginia Repertory Theatre, in her native Richmond. Watch the black & white performance below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

“‘Brando’ refers to a very dramatic friend I had in high school whose whole personality was the media he consumed,” Dacus explained in a previous press release. “He showed me a lot of amazing movies and music, but I think he was more interested in using me as a scrapbook of his own tastes than actually getting to know me. He claimed to know me better than anyone else but I started to feel like all he wanted from me was to be a scene partner in the movie of his life.”

Dacus also previously announced a video contest connected to “Brando,” where fans can submit videos of themselves dancing (or rollerblading, skateboarding, iceskating, etc.) for a chance to be included in the song’s music video. Find details at Dacus’ website.

Home Video includes “Thumbs,” a new song she shared in March that was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced Dacus shared its second single, “Hot & Heavy,” which also made our Songs of the Week list. Then she performed “Hot & Heavy” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, performing it with her backing band from the stage of the Virginia Repertory Theatre, in her native Richmond. Dacus’ mother used to play piano for musicals at the theater, musicals Dacus would sometimes appear in as a child. Then she shared another song from it, “VBS,” via an animated video for the single which was about going to vacation bible school and was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its next single “Brando,” which is about a friend Dacus had in high school who was obsessed with old films. “Brando” once again made our Songs of the Week list.

Dacus’ last album, Historian, came out in 2018. The following year, she released the EP 2019.

Home Video was recorded at Trace Horse Studio in Nashville with the aid of Jacob Blizard, Collin Pastore, and Jake Finch. Shawn Everett mixed the album and Bob Ludwig mastered it. Two songs feature her boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers. Dacus’ regular touring band is Jacob Blizard (guitar), Dominic Angelella (bass), Ricardo Lagomasino (drums), and Sarah Goldstone (keys, background vocals).

Pick up our current print issue to read our Protest Issue interview with Dacus.

Read our interview with Dacus and boygenius.

Read our 2018 interview with Dacus on Historian.

Read our 2016 Artist Survey interview with Lucy Dacus.

Lucy Dacus Tour Dates:

Wed. June 23 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater @

Sat. July 24 - Portland, ME @ Portland House Of Music #

Sun. July 25 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony Woodstock #

Tue. July 27 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater !

Wed. July 28 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl !

Thu. July 29 - Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks !

Fri. July 30 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium (Outdoors) !

Sat. July 31 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium !

Tue. Aug. 3 - Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion !

Wed. Aug. 4 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater !

Thu. Aug. 5 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit !

Fri. Aug. 6 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern !

Sat. Aug 7 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern !

Sun. Aug. 8 - Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnace !

Fri. Sept. 10 - Richmond, VA @ The National &^^ - SOLD OUT

Sat. Sept. 11 - Richmond, VA @ The National &% - SOLD OUT

Mon. Sept. 13 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom %

Tue. Sept. 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %

Wed. Sept. 15 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl %

Fri. Sept. 17 - Dallas, TX @ Trees %

Sat. Sept. 18 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs %

Sun. Sept. 19 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn %

Mon. Sept. 20 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger %

Wed. Sept. 22 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole %

Fri. Sept. 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel %

Sat. Sept. 25 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC +

Mon. Sept. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore %

Wed. Sept 29 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Thu. Sept. 30 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre $

Fri. Oct. 1 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom $ - SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 2 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre $ - SOLD OUT

Mon. Oct 4 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm $

Tue. Oct. 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge $ - SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 6 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater $ - SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 8 - Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre $

Sat. Oct. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $

Mon. Oct. 11 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Tue. Oct. 12 - Columbus , OH @ Newport Music Hall $

Thu. Oct. 14 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House $

Fri. Oct. 15 - Montreal, QC @ L’Astral $

Sat. Oct. 16 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues $

Mon. Oct. 18 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground $

Wed. Oct. 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

Fri. Oct. 22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $ - SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

Mon. Oct. 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri. March 18, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social CLub

Sun. March 20, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes

Mon. March 21, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory **

Wed. March 23, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Thu. March 24, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Fri. March 25, 2022 - London, UK @ Kentish Town Forum

Tue. March 29, 2022 - Brussels, BL @ Botanique **

Wed. March 30, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord **

Thu. March 31, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater **

Sat. April 2, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow **

Sun. April 3, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen **

Mon. April 4, 2022 - Aarhus, DK @ Atlas **

Wed. April 6, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret **

Thu. April 7, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb **

Sat. April 9, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Lido **

Sun. April 10, 2022 - Jena, DE @ Trafo **

Tue. April 12, 2022 - Vienna, AT @ Chelsea **

Wed. April 13, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Milla **

Thu. April 14, 2022 - Zürich, SU @ Bogen F **

Fri. April 15 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie **



%= Bachelor supporting

$ = Bartees Strange supporting

^ = Shamir supporting

#= Laura Stevenson supporting

^^=Thao supporting

&= with Julien Baker

@=supporting Shakey Graves

!=supporting Bright Eyes

+=Miya Folick supporting

**= w/ Fenne Lily supporting

