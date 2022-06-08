News

Air’s JB Dunckel Shares New Song “Shogun” Carbon Due Out June 24 via Prototyp Recordings

Photography by Akatre



JB Dunckel (full name Jean-Benoît Dunckel), one half of French duo Air, is releasing his third solo album, Carbon, on June 24 via Prototyp Recordings. Now he has shared its third single, “Shogun.” Listen below.

According to a press release, “Shogun” is “a deep ambient Japanese-inspired instrumental that draws listeners into an immersive universe. With beautiful harmonies, textures and gongs, ‘Shogun’ gives the impression of the earth opening up beneath our feet, and is inspired by the aesthetics of the old clothes of Japanese emperors.

Previously Dunckel shared the album’s first single “Corporate Sunset,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, “Zombie Park.” He also shared a live in the studio session where he performed “Zombie Park” and “Corporate Sunset.”

Carbon is the follow-up to 2018’s H+ and 2006’s Darkel.

“When you burn it, it doesn’t go away,” Dunckel said of the album’s title, in a previous press release. “It’s full of strength – diamonds are crystallized carbon. Carbon is the thing that makes you solid. It’s the most important thing in our bodies and in our lives, but we’re hardly aware of it.”

Dunckel said that “Corporate Sunset” considers how “big corporations are changing the world and what they propose could be paradise. That song is optimistic but big tech companies are more likely to bring us hell. They’re more powerful now than any country—they’re the new kings.”

He adds about the album: “It’s all about creating waves that bring me happiness—or that reveal how I feel. It has to drag me into a dream or a sort of internal pleasure…. Music brings energy and I want them to feel this energy.”

