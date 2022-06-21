 Alex G Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Runner” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, June 21st, 2022  
Alex G Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Runner”

God Save the Animals Due Out September 23 via Domino

Jun 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Chris Maggio
Alex G (aka Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter Alex Giannascoli) has announced the release of a new album, God Save the Animals, which will be out on September 23 via Domino. He has also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Runner.” View the Aldo Fisk-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist.

In May, Alex G shared the album track “Blessings,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. His most recent album, House of Sugar, came out in 2019 via Domino. In April, he released the official soundtrack for the film We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.

God Save the Animals Tracklist:

1. After All
2. Runner
3. Mission
4. S.D.O.S.
5. No Bitterness
6. Ain’t It Easy
7. Cross the Sea
8. Blessing
9. Early Morning Waiting
10. Immunity
11. Headroom Piano
12. Miracles
13. Forgive

