Alex G Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Runner” God Save the Animals Due Out September 23 via Domino

Photography by Chris Maggio



Alex G (aka Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter Alex Giannascoli) has announced the release of a new album, God Save the Animals, which will be out on September 23 via Domino. He has also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Runner.” View the Aldo Fisk-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist.

In May, Alex G shared the album track “Blessings,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. His most recent album, House of Sugar, came out in 2019 via Domino. In April, he released the official soundtrack for the film We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.

God Save the Animals Tracklist:

1. After All

2. Runner

3. Mission

4. S.D.O.S.

5. No Bitterness

6. Ain’t It Easy

7. Cross the Sea

8. Blessing

9. Early Morning Waiting

10. Immunity

11. Headroom Piano

12. Miracles

13. Forgive

