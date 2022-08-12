Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine Perform NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Inside Problems Out Now via Loma Vista
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine (aka Sam Beam) have performed a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR. The concert included performances of “Make a Picture” from Bird’s latest album, Inside Problems, Iron & Wine’s “Flightless Bird, American Mouth,” Bird’s Fiona Apple duet “Left Handed Kisses,” and “Orpheo Looks Back” from Bird’s 2012 album Break It Yourself. View the full concert below.
Inside Problems was released in June via Loma Vista. Last year, Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine shared a performance at Yosemite National Park.
