Angel Olsen - Stream the New Album and Watch the Accompanying Film
Big Time Due Out June 3 via Jagjaguwar
Jun 03, 2022
Photography by Angela Ricciardi
Angel Olsen has released a new album, Big Time, today via Jagjaguwar. The album’s accompanying short film, directed by Olsen alongside Kimberly Stuckwisch, premiered last night. Stream the new album and view the short film, along with a full list of Olsen’s upcoming tour dates, below.
Upon announcement of the new album in March, Olsen shared the song “All the Good Times,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. She later shared the album’s title track, which was also one of our Songs of the Week. In May, she shared “Through the Fires,” also one of our Songs of the Week.
Last year, Olsen shared the song “Like I Used To” with Sharon Van Etten. It was #3 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.
Angel Olsen 2022 Tour Dates:
Thu. Jul. 21 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *
Fri. Jul. 22 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *
Sat. Jul. 23 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
Mon. Jul. 25 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *
Thu. Jul. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
Fri. Jul. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
Sat. Jul 30 - Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre *
Tu. Aug. 2 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *
Wed. Aug. 3 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *
Fri. Aug. 5 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *
Sat. Aug. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series *
Sun. Aug. 7 - Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *
Tue. Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *
Wed. Aug 10 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *
Thu. Aug. 11 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre * - SOLD OUT
Fri. Aug. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *
Sat. Aug. 13 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *
Mon. Aug. 15 - Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *
Tue. Aug. 16 - LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *
Thu. Aug. 18 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *
Fri. Aug. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *
Sat. Aug. 20 - New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage * - SOLD OUT
Sun. Aug. 21 - New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *
Sun. Sept. 4 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
Sat. Sept. 10 - Abiquiu, NM @ Ladder To The Moon Festival
Mon. Sept. 26 - Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio ^
Tue. Sept. 27 - Lisbon, PT @Capitólio ^
Thu. Sept. 29 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera ^
Fri. Sep t. 30 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^
Sat. Oct. 1 - Lyon, FR @ L’ Epicerie Moderne ^
Sun. Oct. 2 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten ^
Tue. Oct. 4 - Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle ^
Wed. Oct. 5 - Vienna, AT @ WUK ^
Thu. Oct. 6 - Warsaw, PL @ Palladium ^
Fri. Oct. 7 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys ^
Sun. Oct. 9 - Stockholm, SE @ Berns ^
Mon. Oct. 10 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller ^
Tue. Oct. 11 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA ^
Thu. Oct. 13 - Cologne, DE @ Gloria ^
Fri. Oct 14 - Paris, FR @ Bataclan ^
Sat. Oct 15 - Leuven, BE @ Het Depot ^
Sun Oct 16 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ^
Tue. Oct. 18 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton ^
Wed. Oct. 19 - Bath, UK @ The Forum ^
Thu. Oct. 20 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall ^
Fri. Oct. 21 - Manchester , UK @ Albert Hall ^
Mon. Oct 24 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^
* = The Wild Hearts Tour co-headline with Sharon Van Etten, & Julien Baker
^ = with Tomberlin supporting
