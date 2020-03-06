News

Anna Calvi – Stream the New Album Feat. Julia Holter, IDLES’ Joe Talbot, and Courtney Barnett Hunted Out Now via Domino; Also Features Charlotte Gainsbourg

Photography by Maisie Cousins



Anna Calvi has released a new album, Hunted, today via Domino. It is a new stripped down version of her 2018 album Hunter featuring various notable guest singers, including Courtney Barnett, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Julia Holter, and IDLES' Joe Talbot. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also below are Calvi's upcoming tour dates.

Previously Calvi shared Hunted's first single, a new version of "Don't Beat the Girl Out of My Boy" that featured guest vocals from Courtney Barnett. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared Hunted's version of "Eden," which featured guest vocals from Charlotte Gainsbourg and was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared Hunted's version of "Swimming Pool," which featured guest vocals from Julia Holter. Hunted also features and IDLES' Joe Talbot.

In a press release Calvi had this to say about working with Holter: "Julia has such an amazing ability to color her music in unexpected ways. Her creativity and originality always astound me. I had no idea she was going to do a choral piece on 'Swimming Pool.' But I was so pleasantly surprised when I heard it back. She's added something so unexpected and yet something that feels so beautiful and perfect for this song. She is a unique talent."

On working with Talbot, Calvi had this to say: "Joe has such a visceral urgent energy which felt so right for 'Wish.' However, when I heard what he sang on this song I was also amazed to hear a vulnerability to his voice that I hadn't heard before and I found it really beautiful. IDLES are one of my favorite bands so it was a dream collaboration for me."

Talbot had this to say about working with Calvi: "Anna Calvi is a behemoth. Working with her is humbling and exciting. To be asked to get involved in one of my favorite albums in recent history is a privilege, I hope I did justice."

Holter had this to say: "The stunning power of Calvi's performance here simply with voice and guitar made it tempting to either leave it alone or provide some far-away chorus emerging from the depths, just something to underline the passion. One of my favorite things to do is to experiment with layers of soft background voices that overlap and rub in pleasing/scary ways, and so this was extremely fun, and it was an honor to be a part of this project of Anna Calvi's, she is a fierce master of her craft."

Calvi had this to say about Hunted in a previous press release: "During a break from touring I went back and listened to the first recordings I ever made of Hunter. These recordings capture the very moment I first wrote these songs, and recorded them on my own, in my attic studio. I find something especially intimate about sharing these most private recordings with my favorite singers and asking them to lend their voices and artistic sensibility. Courtney Barnett is an amazing artist. Her voice and guitar playing together are mind blowing. Her ability to connect the profound to the smallest moments of human experience is the unique talent of a true artist."

Hunter was Calvi's third full-length album and the follow up to 2011's Anna Calvi and 2013's One Breath. It was nominated for the Mercury Prize.

Last year Calvi shared an atmospheric new song, "You're Not God," that was done for the soundtrack of the Netflix/BBC show Peaky Blinders and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our exclusive Self-Portrait feature with Calvi from 2018, where she takes a self-portrait photo and writes a list of six personal things about herself that her fans may not know.

Anna Calvi Tour Dates:

30th March - Palais Montcalm, Quebec City

1st April - Mod Club, Toronto

2nd April - Empty Bottle, Chicago

5th April - Music Hall of Williamsburg

6th April - Rough Trade NYC, Brooklyn

9th April - The Echo, LA

11th April - Coachella, California

15th April - The Independent, San Francisco

18th April - Coachella, California

29th May - All Points East, London

26th June - Jazz in the Park, Romania

7th August - Sziget Festival, Budapest

8th August - Haldern Pop Festival, Haldern

18th September - Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg

