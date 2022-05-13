 Arcade Fire Perform “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” on “Jimmy Fallon” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, May 13th, 2022  
Arcade Fire Perform “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” on “Jimmy Fallon”

WE Out Now via Columbia

May 13, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, Arcade Fire made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” from their new album, WE. View the performance below.

WE was released last Friday via Columbia. Read our review of it here.

Earlier this week, the band performed on the BBC radio series Live Lounge, where they performed a cover of Harry Styles’ “As It Was” in addition to performing “The Lightning I, II” and “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole).”

