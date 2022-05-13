News

Arcade Fire Perform "Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)" on "Jimmy Fallon"





Last night, Arcade Fire made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” from their new album, WE. View the performance below.

WE was released last Friday via Columbia. Read our review of it here.

Earlier this week, the band performed on the BBC radio series Live Lounge, where they performed a cover of Harry Styles’ “As It Was” in addition to performing “The Lightning I, II” and “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole).”

