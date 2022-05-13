Arcade Fire Perform “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” on “Jimmy Fallon”
WE Out Now via Columbia
Last night, Arcade Fire made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” from their new album, WE. View the performance below.
WE was released last Friday via Columbia. Read our review of it here.
Earlier this week, the band performed on the BBC radio series Live Lounge, where they performed a cover of Harry Styles’ “As It Was” in addition to performing “The Lightning I, II” and “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole).”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- The Smashing Pumpkins Perform “Today” and Get Interviewed on “James Corden” (News) — The Smashing Pumpkins
- Arcade Fire Perform “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” on “Jimmy Fallon” (News) — Arcade Fire
- Tank and the Bangas Share “Communion In My Cup” Video (+Stream the Album and Read Our Interview) (News) — Tank and the Bangas
- Karma Weekender Announces Mouthwatering Line-Up (News) — The Telescopes, DITZ, Midnight Rodeo, Pleasure Island, The Long Blondes, Black Doldrums, Champyun Clouds, Helicon, Spotlight Kid
- The Smile - Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It (News) — The Smile, Radiohead, Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Sons of Kemet
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.