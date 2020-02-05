News

Best Coast Share New Song “Different Light” Always Tomorrow Due Out February 21 via Concord

Photography by Eddie Chacon



Best Coast are releasing a new album, Always Tomorrow, on February 21 via Concord. Now they have shared another song from it, "Different Light." Listen below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

Previously Best Coast shared the album's first single, "For the First Time" (which was one of our Songs of the Week). That was followed by another song from it, "Everything Has Changed," shared via a video for the track that features cast members from the reality show Vanderpump Rules.

Best Coast consists of Bethany Cosentino (vocals, guitar) and Bobb Bruno (guitar). They released their last album, California Nights, in 2015 via Harvest. Carlos de la Garza produced Always Tomorrow, with additional production by Justin Meldal-Johnsen.

A previous press release set up the album this way: "Always Tomorrow is the culmination of the last 10 years of front person Bethany Cosentino's life, seeing her stand back from the past decade of the band's existence and taking stock in where she's been and who she has become. It's an album full of intense personal discovery amidst a whirlwind backdrop of global tours, heartbreak, newfound sobriety, dark thoughts, immense joy, giving a fuck, not giving too many fucks, substances, boredom, public personas, and gratitude."

Cosentino had this to say in the previous press release: "After we finished the album cycle for California Nights, something terrifying happened to me. I felt creatively paralyzed. I couldn't write music. There was so much bubbling inside of me, so many things happening, so much to process, but I couldn't get any of it out. I was miserable and felt like nothing was ever going to change. One day, I locked myself in my closet and I forced myself to write, and out came 'Everything Has Changed.' The song was like a vision of life I wished I was living; ultimately, that song was prophetic -- describing the life I would soon be living. Always Tomorrow is the story of where I was and where I am now, as well as the struggles I am still learning to identify and figure out. Some days I wake up and I feel like I'm on top of the world and I forget about everything that's ever bummed me out, and other days, it all comes flooding back. This album is about leaving the darkness for the light, but still understanding that nothing is ever going to be perfect. It's about burning it all down and starting from scratch even when the idea of that is fucking terrifying. Closing one chapter and moving onto the next even when you have no idea what is on the other side. Acceptance. It's about taking a gigantic leap of faith."

The previous press release also says the album has "sonic nods to the likes of The Go-Go's, The B-52's, Fleetwood Mac, The Bangles, Talking Heads, and more."

Best Coast Tour Dates:

2/27 - Palm Springs, CA - The Alibi (with Lunch Lady)

2/28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo*

2/29 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom*

3/2 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom*

3/3 - Vancouver, BC - VENUE *

3/4 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox*

3/6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall*

3/7 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre*

3/9 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue*

3/10 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE*

3/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*

3/13 - Detroit, MI - El Club*

3/14 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre*

3/15 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre*

3/16 - Boston, MA - Royale*

3/18 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel*

3/19 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club*

3/20 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer*

3/21 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle*

3/23 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East*

3/24 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West*

3/25 - New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater*

3/27 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger*

3/28 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk*

3/29 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater*

3/31 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom*

4/1 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park*

4/2 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory (w/ FEELS)

*w/ Mannequin Pussy

