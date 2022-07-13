News

Beth Orton Shares Video for New Single “Forever Young” Weather Alive Due Out September 23 via Partisan

Photography by Eliot Lee Hazel



Beth Orton has shared a video for her new single, “Forever Young.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Weather Alive, which will be out on September 23 via Partisan. View the video, directed by Stephen Ellcock and Jonathan Reid-Edwards, below.

“Beth originally had the idea of looking at women as mystics and witchcraft as a form of spiritual connection rather than evil,” states director Ellcock regarding the video in a press release. “Running with this, we wanted to make something that took you on a journey both cosmic and macrocosmic, from outer to inner space and back again. A kaleidoscope of archetypal imagery and shifting perspectives seen through a miraculous scrying glass, it subverts stereotypes whilst celebrating the power of intuition and the persistence of hope and magic in a treacherous universe.”

Upon announcement of the album in May, Orton shared the album’s title track, “Weather Alive,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

