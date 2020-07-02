News

boygenius Demos Available For One Day Only on Bandcamp Tomorrow Proceeds Will Be Split Between Three Charities





It’s almost here… yet another Bandcamp fee-free Friday. For this upcoming July 3 event, boygenius—the supergroup comprised of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus—is sharing an extra special treat: three voice recorded demos from their 2018 eponymous EP.

There’s a catch, though. The tracks will only remain online for one day only, running adjacently with the site’s 24-hour waiver of its revenue share.

The demos’ proceeds will be split between three charities, each chosen by a different member. Baker’s donations will go to OUTMemphis, Bridgers’ to Downtown Women’s Center, and Dacus’ to Mutual Aid Disaster Relief Richmond.

The demos include fan-favorite tracks “Bite the Hand,” “Me & My Dog,” and “Stay Down.” Each was recorded during a rehearsal on June 5th, 2018—just one day before the group studio recorded their fantastic EP.

Recently, the gang reunited on two tracks—“Graceland Too” and “I Know the End” for Bridgers’ latest album, Punisher, which was released just two weeks ago. In addition, the trio found their way on Haley Williams’ “Roses/LotusViolet/Iris” from her debut solo album Petals For Armor. Hopefully, the boygenuis canoodling continues to give us even more delightful music.

