 boygenius Demos Available For One Day Only on Bandcamp Tomorrow | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, July 2nd, 2020  
Subscribe

boygenius Demos Available For One Day Only on Bandcamp Tomorrow

Proceeds Will Be Split Between Three Charities

Jul 02, 2020 By Samantha Small
Bookmark and Share


It’s almost here… yet another Bandcamp fee-free Friday. For this upcoming July 3 event, boygenius—the supergroup comprised of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus—is sharing an extra special treat: three voice recorded demos from their 2018 eponymous EP. 

There’s a catch, though. The tracks will only remain online for one day only, running adjacently with the site’s 24-hour waiver of its revenue share.

The demos’ proceeds will be split between three charities, each chosen by a different member. Baker’s donations will go to OUTMemphis, Bridgers’ to Downtown Women’s Center, and Dacus’ to Mutual Aid Disaster Relief Richmond.

The demos include fan-favorite tracks “Bite the Hand,” “Me & My Dog,” and “Stay Down.” Each was recorded during a rehearsal on June 5th, 2018—just one day before the group studio recorded their fantastic EP. 

Recently, the gang reunited on two tracks—“Graceland Too” and “I Know the End” for Bridgers’ latest album, Punisher, which was released just two weeks ago. In addition, the trio found their way on Haley Williams’ “Roses/LotusViolet/Iris” from her debut solo album Petals For Armor. Hopefully, the boygenuis canoodling continues to give us even more delightful music. 

Read our 2019 cover story interview with boygenius.

Read our 2017 cover story interview with Julien Baker.

Also read our 2017 cover story bonus Q&A with Baker.

Read our 2016 interview with Baker and our 2015 Artist Survey interview with her.

Read our 2017 exclusive interview with Phoebe Bridgers and check out our photo-shoot with her.

Read our 2018 interview with Lucy Dacus.

Read our 2016 Artist Survey interview with Dacus.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent