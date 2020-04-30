News

Braids Share Video for New Song “Just Let Me” (Co-Directed by Singer Raphaelle Standell-Preston) Shadow Offering Due Out June 19 via Secret City; Produced by Chris Walla





Montreal trio Braids are releasing a new album, Shadow Offering, on June 19 via Secret City. Now they have shared another song from the album, “Just Let Me,” via a video co-directed by the band’s singer Raphaelle Standell-Preston in her directorial debut. She co-directed it with cinematographer Derek Branscombe. The band isn’t featured in the video, instead it stars two male dancers, Stephen John Quinlan and Justin De Luna, who act out the song’s emotive themes and lyrics, as Standell-Preston repeatedly sings “where did our love go?” Watch it below.

The band had this to say about “Just Let Me” in a press release: “The song was born of a desire to get through to one’s partner, to work through those feelings of complacency, stagnation, of pointless arguments; when you feel your partner, though sitting across the table from you, is further away than if they were not there at all. It's a yearning to understand how a love that was once there and so clear, could slip away. It asks the universal question that so many relationships encounter along their journey—where did our love go?”

Standell-Preston had this to add: “I am grateful to have been able to explore this very question with two incredible dancers and dear friends Stephen John Quinlan, Justin De Luna, and choreographer Axelle Munezero. It was an emotional yet liberating experience—a lot of sweat, tears, and laughter went into this. I have to say, it’s one of the things I am most proud of having a part of.”

Shadow Offering was due out on April 24 via Secret City, but in March it was pushed back to June 19 due to COVID-19. The album was produced by former Death Cab for Cutie guitarist/producer Chris Walla. Shadow Offering includes “Eclipse (Ashley),” a new song Braids shared last December. When the album was announced the band shared another song from it, “Young Buck,” via a video for the track. “Young Buck” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then Braids shared another new song from the album, the nine-minute “Snow Angel,” via a Kevan Funk-directed video for the epic track. “Snow Angel” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Summing up the album, Standell-Preston had this to say in a previous press release: “There's more hopefulness in this record than anything else I've written. I think the songs are more human, more tangible, more honest.”

