 Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album, Shares Video for Title Track “Letter to You” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, September 10th, 2020  
Subscribe

Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album, Shares Video for Title Track “Letter to You”

Letter to You Due Out October 23 via Columbia

Sep 10, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Bookmark and Share


Bruce Springsteen has announced a new album, Letter to You, and shared its title track via a video for it. Letter to You is due out October 23 via Columbia. It features new recordings of unreleased songs he originally wrote in the 1970s: “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest,” and “Song for Orphans.” It also includes nine newly written songs and was recorded with The E Street Band. Check out “Letter to You” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The album is the follow-up to 2019’s Western Stars. Ron Aniello produced the album with Springsteen, and it was mixed by Bob Clearmountain and mastered by Bob Ludwig. Letter to You features Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano, and Jake Clemons and it’s Springsteen’s first time performing with The E Street Band since a 2016 tour.

Western Stars was Springsteen’s first studio album in five years, since 2014’s High Hopes. When Western Stars was released we posted an in-depth review of the album written by longtime Springsteen fan (and longtime Under the Radar writer) Chris Tinkham and you can read that here.

Letter to You Tracklist: 

1. One Minute You’re Here
2. Letter to You
3. Burnin’ Train
4. Janey Needs a Shooter
5. Last Man Standing
6. The Power of Prayer
7. House of a Thousand Guitars
8. Rainmaker
9. If I Was the Priest
10. Ghosts
11. Song For Orphans
12. I’ll See You In My Dreams

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent