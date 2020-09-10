News

Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album, Shares Video for Title Track “Letter to You” Letter to You Due Out October 23 via Columbia





Bruce Springsteen has announced a new album, Letter to You, and shared its title track via a video for it. Letter to You is due out October 23 via Columbia. It features new recordings of unreleased songs he originally wrote in the 1970s: “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest,” and “Song for Orphans.” It also includes nine newly written songs and was recorded with The E Street Band. Check out “Letter to You” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The album is the follow-up to 2019’s Western Stars. Ron Aniello produced the album with Springsteen, and it was mixed by Bob Clearmountain and mastered by Bob Ludwig. Letter to You features Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano, and Jake Clemons and it’s Springsteen’s first time performing with The E Street Band since a 2016 tour.

Western Stars was Springsteen’s first studio album in five years, since 2014’s High Hopes. When Western Stars was released we posted an in-depth review of the album written by longtime Springsteen fan (and longtime Under the Radar writer) Chris Tinkham and you can read that here.

Letter to You Tracklist:

1. One Minute You’re Here

2. Letter to You

3. Burnin’ Train

4. Janey Needs a Shooter

5. Last Man Standing

6. The Power of Prayer

7. House of a Thousand Guitars

8. Rainmaker

9. If I Was the Priest

10. Ghosts

11. Song For Orphans

12. I’ll See You In My Dreams

