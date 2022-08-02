 Cate Le Bon Announces Fall Tour | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022  
Cate Le Bon Announces Fall Tour

Pompeii Out Now via Mexican Summer

Aug 02, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Cate Le Bon
Welsh singer/songwriter/guitarist Cate Le Bon has announced a U.S. fall tour in support of her newest album, Pompeii. The tour’s supporting act will be A. Savage of Parquet Courts. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Aug. 5) at 10 a.m. local time. View a full list of Le Bon’s upcoming tour dates below.

Pompeii came out in February via Mexican Summer. It featured the singles “Running Away,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, “Moderation,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week list, and “Remembering Me,” which also topped our Songs of the Week list.

Read our interview with Le Bon on Pompeii here.

Cate Le Bon 2022 Tour Dates (New Dates In Bold):

Thu. Aug. 11 - Basel, CH @ Polygon
Wed. Aug. 17 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Fringe ^
Thu. Aug. 18 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall ^
Tue. Sep. 27 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *
Wed. Sep. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater *
Thu. Sep. 29 - Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge *
Fri. Sep. 30 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
Sat. Oct. 1 - Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *
Thu. Oct. 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
Fri. Oct. 7 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *
Sat. Oct. 8 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall *
Sun. Oct. 9 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat *
Mon. Nov. 7- Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique
Wed. Nov. 9 - Lorient, FR @ Hydrophone &
Sun. Nov. 13 - North London, UK @ Roundhouse #

^ w/ Alice Low
* w/ A. Savage (of Parquet Courts)
& w/ Caroline # w/ Courtney Barnett, Big Joanie, Fake Fruit, Dehd, Gretel Hänlyn

