Cate Le Bon Announces Fall Tour Pompeii Out Now via Mexican Summer

Photography by Cate Le Bon



Welsh singer/songwriter/guitarist Cate Le Bon has announced a U.S. fall tour in support of her newest album, Pompeii. The tour’s supporting act will be A. Savage of Parquet Courts. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Aug. 5) at 10 a.m. local time. View a full list of Le Bon’s upcoming tour dates below.

Pompeii came out in February via Mexican Summer. It featured the singles “Running Away,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, “Moderation,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week list, and “Remembering Me,” which also topped our Songs of the Week list.

Read our interview with Le Bon on Pompeii here.

Cate Le Bon 2022 Tour Dates (New Dates In Bold):

Thu. Aug. 11 - Basel, CH @ Polygon

Wed. Aug. 17 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Fringe ^

Thu. Aug. 18 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall ^

Tue. Sep. 27 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *

Wed. Sep. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater *

Thu. Sep. 29 - Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge *

Fri. Sep. 30 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

Sat. Oct. 1 - Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *

Thu. Oct. 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Fri. Oct. 7 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

Sat. Oct. 8 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

Sun. Oct. 9 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

Mon. Nov. 7- Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique

Wed. Nov. 9 - Lorient, FR @ Hydrophone &

Sun. Nov. 13 - North London, UK @ Roundhouse #

^ w/ Alice Low

* w/ A. Savage (of Parquet Courts)

& w/ Caroline # w/ Courtney Barnett, Big Joanie, Fake Fruit, Dehd, Gretel Hänlyn

