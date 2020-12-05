Claud Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song “Soft Spot”
Super Monster Due Out February 12, 2021 via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records
Dec 04, 2020
Photography by Jeremy Reynoso
Claud (aka 21-year-old singer/songwriter Claud Mintz) has announced their debut album, Super Monster, and shared a new song from it, “Soft Spot.” Super Monster is due out February 12, 2021 via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records, making it the first album on Bridgers’ new imprint for Dead Oceans. Check out “Soft Spot” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Claud had this to say about “Soft Spot” in a press release: “‘… Sigh. I have a soft spot for lots of people, places, and things. This song is about knowing I can’t be with this one specific person, but my feelings won’t go away… I still hope I run into them, or they randomly text me about something. It’s just me romanticizing what I can’t have and being like ‘but what if…’”
Super Monster was recorded at New York’s Electric Lady Studios. Joshua Mehling played on and co-produced several tracks. The album features various special guests: Claire Cottrill (aka Clairo), Melanie Faye, Blu Detiger, Noa Getzug, Nick Hakim, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Jake Portrait. The album features “Gold,” a single Claud shared in October.
Super Monster Tracklist:
01. Overnight
02. Gold
03. Soft Spot
04. In or in Between
05. Cuff Your Jeans
06. Ana
07. Guard Down
08. This Town
09. Jordan
10. That’s Mr Bitch to You
11. Pepsi
12. Rocks at Your Window
13. Falling at the Rain
