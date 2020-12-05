News

Claud Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song “Soft Spot” Super Monster Due Out February 12, 2021 via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records

Photography by Jeremy Reynoso



Claud (aka 21-year-old singer/songwriter Claud Mintz) has announced their debut album, Super Monster, and shared a new song from it, “Soft Spot.” Super Monster is due out February 12, 2021 via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records, making it the first album on Bridgers’ new imprint for Dead Oceans. Check out “Soft Spot” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Claud had this to say about “Soft Spot” in a press release: “‘… Sigh. I have a soft spot for lots of people, places, and things. This song is about knowing I can’t be with this one specific person, but my feelings won’t go away… I still hope I run into them, or they randomly text me about something. It’s just me romanticizing what I can’t have and being like ‘but what if…’”

Super Monster was recorded at New York’s Electric Lady Studios. Joshua Mehling played on and co-produced several tracks. The album features various special guests: Claire Cottrill (aka Clairo), Melanie Faye, Blu Detiger, Noa Getzug, Nick Hakim, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Jake Portrait. The album features “Gold,” a single Claud shared in October.

Super Monster Tracklist:

01. Overnight

02. Gold

03. Soft Spot

04. In or in Between

05. Cuff Your Jeans

06. Ana

07. Guard Down

08. This Town

09. Jordan

10. That’s Mr Bitch to You

11. Pepsi

12. Rocks at Your Window

13. Falling at the Rain

