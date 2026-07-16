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Confidence Man Share New Single “Young London” Out Now via CHAOS/Polydor

Photography by Julian Buchan

Confidence Man have shared “Young London”, out July 10th via CHAOS/Polydor. The track premiered during the band’s Active Scenes takeover at Love Saves The Day earlier this summer and quickly became a talking point on social media, with fans calling for its release.

“Young London” builds on the rave-driven sound introduced on the band’s Active Scenes Vol One EP, driven by chugging percussion and built for peak-time club sets. The track is anchored by a vocal sample lifted from the opening of the video for Bomb The Bass’ 1988 track “Say A Little Prayer”, audio that appeared only in that video’s introduction and never on the original release.

The band say of the track: “Life is short. Life is sweet. Enjoy it while ya got it and shake it til ya dead. This is the spot. This is the sound of young London. Bomb the bass with a brand new jam.”

Confidence Man’s summer has also included sets at Governor’s Ball in New York and WeHo Pride in Los Angeles, where they reunited with JADE for a surprise performance of their collaboration “gossip”. The Active Scenes DJ project has recently played Sub Club in Glasgow, Pikes in Ibiza, AVA Festival, and sets at Glastonbury’s Greenpeace Stage, Levels and NYC Downlow.

The band continue through the summer with festival appearances at Maiden Voyage, Lost Village and Hard Summer in Los Angeles, before supporting Sammy Virji at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in October.

They have recently been nominated for a BRIT Award for International Group of the Year and ARIA Awards for Best Independent Release, Best Dance/Electronic Release and Best Live Act, alongside a win for Best Live Act at the Beatport Awards in Ibiza.

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