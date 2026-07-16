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Social Distortion Share Video for New Single “Tonight” From the Band's Eighth Studio Album Born To Kill

Photography by Jonathan Weiner_

Social Distortion have shared a poignant video for “Tonight”, the latest anthemic single from their eighth studio album Born To Kill, out now via Epitaph Records.

The album’s title track nods to Lou Reed and Iggy and the Stooges, while “Partners In Crime” pays tribute to David Bowie. Born To Kill was co-produced by Mike Ness and Dave Sardy, with guest appearances from Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Lucinda Williams, and cover art created by Ness alongside Shepard Fairey.

The album is the latest addition to a catalogue spanning over four decades, including Mommy’s Little Monster (1983), Prison Bound (1988), the RIAA gold-certified Social Distortion (1990), Somewhere Between Heaven and Hell (1992), White Light, White Heat, White Trash (1996), Sex, Love and Rock ‘n’ Roll (2004) and Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes (2011).

The band recently completed a European tour in support of the album, including sold-out headline shows in Berlin, London, Amsterdam and Munich, alongside appearances at Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Download Festival, Hellfest, Vainstream, Les Eurockéennes and Rock Werchter. They return to the road on July 17th for a North American tour with The Descendents and The Chats.





Born To Kill is out now via Epitaph Records.

Tracklist

1 “Born To Kill”

2 “No Way Out”

3 “The Way Things Were”

4 “Tonight”

5 “Partners In Crime”

6 “Crazy Dreamer”

7 “Wicked Game”

8 “Walk Away (Don’t Look Back)”

9 “Never Goin’ Back Again”

10 “Don’t Keep Me Hanging On”

11 “Over You”







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