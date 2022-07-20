Courtney Barnett Performs “Before You Gotta Go” on “Stephen Colbert”

News

Last night, Courtney Barnett made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where she performed the track “Before You Gotta Go” from her most recent album, Things Take Time, Take Time. Watch below.

Things Take Time, Take Time came out last year via Mom + Pop Music / Marathon Artists. Check out our recent Under the Radar Podcast episode, where we speak to Barnett about her new album.

Barnett will be kicking off a boutique touring festival next month.

Read our 2018 cover story on Courtney Barnett here.

