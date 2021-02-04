News

Du Blonde is Joined By Ezra Furman on New Song “I’m Glad That We Broke Up” Homecoming Will be Out April 2 via Moshi Moshi





Du Blonde (aka Beth Jeans Houghton) has shared a new song “I’m Glad That We Broke Up,” which features Ezra Furman. The song will be featured on Houghton’s upcoming album as Du Blonde, Homecoming, which releases on April 2 via Moshi Moshi. Listen to the track below.

The collaboration with Furman was described by Houghton on Twitter as “our take on a ’60s girl group/glam rock explosion.” She adds: “I feel like Ezra and I have been traveling towards a duet for years and we finally got our shit together. The track is about breaking up, regretting it, and getting back together.”

Houghton’s previous album under the Du Blonde moniker, Lung Bread for Daddy, came out in 2019 on Moshi Moshi. Last year, Furman shared the official soundtrack for the Netflix show Sex Education, along with a video for the song “Every Feeling.”

