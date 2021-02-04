 Du Blonde is Joined By Ezra Furman on New Song “I’m Glad That We Broke Up” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, February 4th, 2021  
Subscribe

Du Blonde is Joined By Ezra Furman on New Song “I’m Glad That We Broke Up”

Homecoming Will be Out April 2 via Moshi Moshi

Feb 04, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Du Blonde (aka Beth Jeans Houghton) has shared a new song “I’m Glad That We Broke Up,” which features Ezra Furman. The song will be featured on Houghton’s upcoming album as Du Blonde, Homecoming, which releases on April 2 via Moshi Moshi. Listen to the track below.

The collaboration with Furman was described by Houghton on Twitter as “our take on a ’60s girl group/glam rock explosion.” She adds: “I feel like Ezra and I have been traveling towards a duet for years and we finally got our shit together. The track is about breaking up, regretting it, and getting back together.”

Houghton’s previous album under the Du Blonde moniker, Lung Bread for Daddy, came out in 2019 on Moshi Moshi. Last year, Furman shared the official soundtrack for the Netflix show Sex Education, along with a video for the song “Every Feeling.”

Check out our interview with Furman in episode two of our official podcast’s first season.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent