EELS Shares New Single “Baby Let’s Make It Real” First New Song Since 2018’s The Deconstruction for E Works/PIAS





EELS (the project of Mark Oliver Everett) has shared his first new single in over two years since his last album, The Deconstruction, back in April 2018 for E Works/PIAS. In a press release for the single, Everett said “How ‘bout a new song to get your mind off your troubles for 3 minutes and 55 seconds? Play it again if you want to double that time.”

The song was recorded at Everett’s studio in Los Feliz, California. Check it out below.

