Tuesday, August 11th, 2020  
EELS Shares New Single “Baby Let’s Make It Real”

First New Song Since 2018’s The Deconstruction for E Works/PIAS

Aug 11, 2020 By Jennifer Irving
EELS (the project of Mark Oliver Everett) has shared his first new single in over two years since his last album, The Deconstruction, back in April 2018 for E Works/PIAS. In a press release for the single, Everett said “How ‘bout a new song to get your mind off your troubles for 3 minutes and 55 seconds? Play it again if you want to double that time.” 

The song was recorded at Everett’s studio in Los Feliz, California. Check it out below.

Read our 2018 interview with Eels on The Deconstruction.

