Father John Misty – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It Chloë and the Next 20th Century Out Now via Sub Pop/Bella Union

Father John Misty (aka Josh Tillman) has released a new album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, today via Sub Pop/Bella Union. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing here. Also, today we posted our new review of the album. In his review, our writer Kyle Kersey says “Chloë and the Next 20th Century is a variety show, a series of vignettes orbiting around a bygone era.” Stream the album below and read the review here. Also below are Father John Misty’s upcoming tour dates.

In January Father John Misty shared the album’s first single, “Funny Girl,” via a video. The song made our Songs of the Week list. Then he shared the album’s second single, “Q4,” via a video that plays as one long opening titles sequence to a classic movie from the 1950s or 1960s and announced two shows at New York City’s iconic Rainbow Room, both happening on April 14. Then he shared the album’s third single, “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and performed the song with a string section on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He also shared a cinematic video for “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” which was filmed in and around Sofia, Bulgaria. Then he shared one last pre-release single from it, seven-minute album closer and almost title track “The Next 20th Century.” He also announced some new 2022 and 2023 tour dates that include shows in North America, the UK, and Europe.

Chloë and the Next 20th Century was produced by longtime collaborator Jonathan Wilson. It was engineered and mixed by Dave Cerminara and features arrangements by Drew Erickson.

The album will be released in a variety of formats, including a boxset release which features the album on double vinyl cased in a hardcover book, alongside two 7-inch records featuring covers of album songs by Lana Del Rey and Jack Cruz. The album will also be available on regular gatefold vinyl, cassette, and CD.

Father John Misty’s last album, God’s Favorite Customer, was released in 2018 via Sub Pop, and it was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018.

Read our 2017 cover story interview with Father John Misty.

Read our 2017 cover story bonus Q&A with Father John Misty.

Father John Misty Tour Dates:

2022 Spring (International):

Fri. Apr. 08 - Kington Upon Thames, UK - Banquet Records at PRYZM (5 pm)

Fri. Apr. 08 - Kington Upon Thames, UK - Banquet Records at PRYZM (8 pm) [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Apr. 09 - London, UK - Rough Trade East (4 pm) [SOLD OUT]

Sat, Apr. 09 - London, UK - Rough Trade East (8 pm) [SOLD OUT]

Sun. Apr. 10 - Brighton, UK - Resident at CHALK [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Apr. 11 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade Bristol at St. George’s Church (6:30 pm) [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Apr. 11 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade Bristol at St. George’s Church (9:30 pm) [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Apr. 14 - New York, NY - The Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center (7 pm) [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Apr. 14 - New York, NY - The Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center (9:30 pm) [SOLD OUT]



2022 Summer/Fall (North America):

Sat. Jun. 26 - Greenfield, MA - Green River Festival

Fri. Jul 08 - Des Moines, IA - 80/35 Music Festival

Sun. Jul. 31 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ The Colorado Symphony *

Wed. Aug. 03 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay *

Fri. Aug. 05 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas *

Sat. Aug. 06 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren *

Mon. Aug. 08 - Oklahoma City, OK- The Criterion *

Tue. Aug. 09 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

Thu. Aug. 11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

Fri. Aug. 12 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *

Sat. Aug. 13 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater *

Sun. Aug. 14 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum *

Thu. Aug. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Forever Cemetery *

Sat. Aug. 20 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater *

Tue. Aug. 23 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre *

Thu. Aug. 25 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum *

Fri. Aug. 26 - Port Townsend, WA - THING Festival

Sat. Aug. 27 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Square *

Mon. Sep. 12 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! *

Tue. Sep. 13 - Philadelphia, PA- The Met Philadelphia *

Fri. Sep. 16 - Richmond, VA - Brown’s Island *

Sat. Sep. 17 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *

Mon. Sep. 19 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater *

Tue. Sep. 20 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

Thu. Sep. 22 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall w/ The New York Pops *

Fri. Sep. 23 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

Sat. Sep. 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound on Sound Festival

Mon. Sep. 26 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS *

Tue. Sep. 27 - Toronto, ON - Roy Thomson Hall *

Thu. Sep. 29 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre *

Fri. Sep. 30 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *

Sat. Oct. 01 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *

Mon. Oct. 03 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater *

Tue. Oct. 04 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall *

Thu. Oct. 06 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *

Fri. Oct. 07 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *

Sat. Oct. 08 - Durham, NC - DPAC *

* w/ Suki Waterhouse



2023 Late Winter/Spring (Europe):

Sat. Feb. 25 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene

Tue. Feb. 28 - Stockholm, SE - Cirkus

Thu. Mar. 02 - Denmark, DK - KB Hallen

Fri. Mar. 03 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle

Sat. Mar. 04 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

Mon. Mar. 06 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

Tue. Mar. 07 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

Thu. Mar. 09 - London, UK- O2 Academy Brixton

Mon. Mar. 13 - Gateshead, UK - Sage Gateshead

Wed. Mar. 15 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

Fri. Mar. 17 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

