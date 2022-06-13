News

Foals Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates Life Is Yours Due Out This Friday via ADA/Warner UK Ltd.

Foals are releasing a new album, Life Is Yours, this Friday via ADA/Warner UK Ltd. Now they have announced a 25-date North American tour for this fall. The shows happen in October, November, and December and traverse America, as well as including two Canadian dates and one in Mexico. Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 17) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the dates below.

Life Is Yours follows the two-part album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, with both parts released in 2019.

Frontman Yannis Philippakis had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “We wanted to refocus and do something that shared a DNA throughout the songs: a physicality, a danceability, and with energy and joyousness. It’s definitely the poppiest record we’ve ever made. I feel that with Everything Not Saved… we touched upon all of the facets of our sound up until that point. This time we wanted to find a new way to express ourselves.”

Foals also features Jimmy Smith and Jack Bevan. The album began in a London rehearsal space during pandemic lockdown and was recorded at Real World Studios. Various producers worked on the album, including: John Hill (Portugal The Man, Florence + The Machine), Dan Carey (Tame Impala, Fontaines D.C.), Miles James, and A.K. Paul (co-founder of the Paul Institute with his brother Jai Paul). Manny Marroquin (Post Malone, Kanye West, Rihanna) mixed most of the album, with some tracks mixed by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent (Coldplay, Muse, Kings of Leon).

The band previously shared album track “Wake Me Up” last November, which was one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by its second single, “2am,” as well as a video for the song that was shot in Kyiv, Ukraine with an entirely Ukrainian crew. Then they shared its third single, “Looking High,” via a video for the new song. “Looking High”made our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its fourth single, “2001,” via a video for the new song.

Check out our interview with Foals on their 2019 album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1.

Foals North America Tour Dates:

Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl

Oct 29 – San Diego, CA at SOMA

Oct 30 – Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren

Nov 1 – Austin, TX at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Nov 3 – Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall

Nov 4 – Fort Worth, TX at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

Nov 7 – Denver, CO at Mission Ballroom

Nov 8 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex

Nov 11 – Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Nov 12 – Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo

Nov 13 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater

Nov 15 – Oakland, CA at Fox Theater

Nov 19 – Mexico City, MX at Corona Capital (Festival Date)

Nov 16 – Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Palladium

Dec 1 – Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore Minneapolis

Dec 2 – Chicago, IL at The Vic Theatre

Dec 6 – Atlanta, GA at The Eastern

Dec 7 – Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works

Dec 9 – Columbus, OH at KEMBA Live!

Dec 10 – Toronto, ON at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Dec 11 – Cleveland, OH at Agora Theater & Ballroom

Dec 13 – Washington DC at The Anthem

Dec 14 – Philadelphia, PA at Franklin Music Hall

Dec 16 – New York, NY at Terminal 5

Dec 17 – Boston, MA at Roadrunner

Dec 18 – Portland, ME at State Theatre

