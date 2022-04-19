Fontaines D.C. Share Lyric Video for New Song “Roman Holiday”
Skinty Fia Due Out This Friday via Partisan
Apr 19, 2022
Photography by Polocho
Irish post-punk five-piece Fontaines D.C. are releasing a new album, Skinty Fia, this Friday via Partisan. Now they have shared the album’s fourth and final pre-release single, “Roman Holiday,” via a lyric video. Watch and listen below
The song is inspired by the experience of frontman Grian Chatten moving to London. He further explains in a press release: “‘Roman Holiday’ makes me think of the wide streets of north London in the summer and the urge to discover them at night time. The thrill of being a gang of Irish people in London with a bit of a secret language and my first flat with my girlfriend.”
Previously Fontaines D.C. shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Jackie Down the River,” in addition to announcing a 2022 world tour. Then they shared the album’s second single, “I Love You,” via a video for the song. “I Love You” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s third single, title track “Skinty Fia,” via a video for the song (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).
Skinty Fia was produced by Dan Carey, who produced the band’s previous album, 2020’s A Hero’s Death.
The band’s full lineup is Carlos O’Connell (guitar), Conor Curley (guitar), Conor Deegan III (bass guitar), Grian Chatten (vocals), and Tom Coll (drums).
