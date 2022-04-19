 Fontaines D.C. Share Lyric Video for New Song “Roman Holiday” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, April 19th, 2022  
Fontaines D.C. Share Lyric Video for New Song “Roman Holiday”

Skinty Fia Due Out This Friday via Partisan

Apr 19, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by Polocho
Irish post-punk five-piece Fontaines D.C. are releasing a new album, Skinty Fia, this Friday via Partisan. Now they have shared the album’s fourth and final pre-release single, “Roman Holiday,” via a lyric video. Watch and listen below

The song is inspired by the experience of frontman Grian Chatten moving to London. He further explains in a press release: “‘Roman Holiday’ makes me think of the wide streets of north London in the summer and the urge to discover them at night time. The thrill of being a gang of Irish people in London with a bit of a secret language and my first flat with my girlfriend.”

Previously Fontaines D.C. shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Jackie Down the River,” in addition to announcing a 2022 world tour. Then they shared the album’s second single, “I Love You,” via a video for the song. “I Love You” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s third single, title track “Skinty Fia,” via a video for the song (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Skinty Fia was produced by Dan Carey, who produced the band’s previous album, 2020’s A Hero’s Death.

The band’s full lineup is Carlos O’Connell (guitar), Conor Curley (guitar), Conor Deegan III (bass guitar), Grian Chatten (vocals), and Tom Coll (drums).

