Future Islands Share Video for New Song “Moonlight”

Future Islands are releasing a new album, As Long As You Are, on October 9 via 4AD. Now they have shared another new song from it, “Moonlight,” via a video for it. Will Mayer directed the video, which chronicles a relationship and stars Matthew Gray Gubler and Callie Hernandez. Watch it below.

Frontman Samuel T. Herring had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Moonlight’ is a song about love in a depressive state. It’s about recognizing the holes in ourselves and recognizing the circular whole of others. ‘Moonlight’ is about acceptance because that’s what love allows us all. I couldn’t see, I had a cloud in my arms, but if I asked you would you say, ‘It’s only rain, nothing more.’”

Future Islands have also announced more details of “A Stream of You and Me,” which is a livestream event on October 9 and their only live show of 2020 (it’s also their 1,235th live show). It will be filmed in Maryland and features “a bespoke one-off light show created by light artist Pierre Claude” and will be directed by Michael Garber. Tickets are $15 and available here.

As Long As You Are includes “For Sure,” a new song the band shared in July via a video. “For Sure” features backing vocals from Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced they shared another new song from it, “Thrill,” via a video for the song (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

As Long As You Are is the follow-up to 2017’s The Far Field. The band’s core lineup of Samuel T. Herring (vocals), John Gerrit Welmers (keyboards), and William Cashion (bass), has now been officially joined by longtime touring drummer Michael Lowry (who also contributes to the songwriter). The four-piece co-produced the album with engineer Steve Wright, recording it at his Wrightway Studios in Baltimore.

The album will be available digitally, on CD, and on black vinyl, but will also have a petrol blue vinyl (available via 4AD and indie stores only), a fluorescent orange vinyl (available at the band store only), and a cassette version (available via the 4AD store, the band store, and at U.S. indies only).

Back in June Cashion self-released an ambient solo album under his own name entitled Postcard Music.

Read our 2014 cover story article on Future Islands.

