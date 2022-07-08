News

Gallops Drop New Song "Boolean Who?" After Five-Year Absence The Welsh experimental rocker's new single is club ready banger inspired by the architect of the information age





All good things come to those who wait, and fans of Welsh experiment rockers Gallops are now being treated to wicked new single “Boolean Who?”—their first new release in five years!

Taking influence from mathematician and logic philosopher George Boole, who predicted the oncoming Information Age, the Wrexham trio have interpreted his life and work into an (almost) six-minute long single of pulsing beats and gorgeous glitches that is accompanied by dazzling video. Band member Mark Huckridge says the video is a representation of where cyberspace meets the physical world:

“The video was created by the London-based filmmaker Sky Ainsbury. It uses macro footage of ink and its colour data to create hallucinatory digital landscapes. This clash between the real and hyperreal, utilising organic input in order to receive synthetic output is a reflection of the band’s current modus operandi”

Continuing to innovate; Gallops are shunning the traditional album format as they continue to explore the creative extremities of electronic music as heard in a series of forthcoming singles made in collaboration with the machine-learning research project Magenta. The synthesis between human and artificial intelligence is creating a whole new sound ready to take over the clubs, as Huckridge explains:

“Whereas I’d always been most comfortable with composing with guitars, I found that this sense of comfort—of muscle memory – had been working against me. Muscle memory is not an issue with technology, it doesn’t have influences or an ego. So, whilst technology has always been a big part of Gallops and the creative process, this time around machines have very much been collaborators as well as sound-making tools. I’m interested in that push and pull battle with machines in the creative process. They produce variations which sound a bit skewed, a bit inhuman, and that’s exciting for me in terms of composing.”

