Gilla Band Share Video for New Single “Backwash” Most Normal Due Out October 7 via Rough Trade

Photography by Robert Watson



Irish four-piece Gilla Band have shared a video for their new single, “Backwash.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Most Normal, which will be out on October 7 via Rough Trade. View the video, directed and animated by Mortis Studios, below.

In a press release, band vocalist Dara Kiely states in a press release: “The initial idea for the whole album was that it would loosely sound like a dream. We didn’t really stick to the brief but it lead us down different sonic avenues. ‘Backwash’ is one of the few tracks where the words represent a dream-like circumstance. The lyrics are from a stream of consciousness rant, weird imagery and all that. The track is about attraction—fancying someone and not knowing what to say exactly. It’s an indirect love song, knowing you like someone but can’t quite articulate it. Thinking that you have already expressed your feelings, but like waking up from a dream you’ve forgotten what you actually have said or felt.”

Most Normal was self-produced, and was recorded and mixed by the band’s bassist, Daniel Fox. Upon announcement of the album in July, they shared the single “Eight Fivers.”

Their previous album, The Talkies, came out in 2019 via Rough Trade.

