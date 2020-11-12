News

HAIM Share New Guns N’ Roses-Inspired Song “Feel the Thunder” From the Soundtrack to The Croods: A New Age





HAIM have shared a new song, “Feel the Thunder,” that bears an unexpected influence on the Los Angeles sister trio—Guns N’ Roses. It makes sense that a more hard rock sounding song from the band comes from the soundtrack to a film set in the Stone Age: The Croods: A New Age. The animated family film is the long awaited sequel to 2013’s The Croods and once again features the voices of Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, and Clark Duke. It’s due out in actual movie theaters on November 25, one of the few 2020 studio films not to be pushed back to 2021 or moved to a streaming service. Listen to “Feel the Thunder” below.

Ariel Rechtshaid co-wrote the song with the band and also produced it. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Danielle Haim says that Rechtshaid is “the biggest Guns N’ Roses fan,” adding, “he’s obsessed with them—he went and saw them on their most recent tour a bunch of times. And so I figured that that’s what we were looking for. We were like, ‘Let’s get Ariel.’ But I’d never tried to make music like that before, so it was fully like a crazy experiment.”

HAIM also worked on the song with The Croods: A New Age composer (and former Devo frontman Mark Mothersaugh), who said to Rolling Stone: “I thought it was cool how these young women are in this cool part of their trajectory right now. I look at them and think about what a great time Devo had when we were where they are right now. They’re very talented ladies who are very fun to work with.”

HAIM released a new album, Women In Music Pt. III, in June via Columbia (stream it here). HAIM consists of sisters Danielle, Alana, and Este Haim. Women In Music Pt. III is the band’s third full-length album, the follow-up to 2017’s Something to Tell You.

