Half Waif Surprise Releases New EP “Portraits”
Out Now via ANTI-
Jun 23, 2022
Photography by Kiki Vassilakis
Half Waif (aka Nandi Rose) has surprise-released a new EP, Portraits, which is out today via ANTI-. The EP consists of stripped-back piano and vocal versions of two songs from each of Rose’s previous two studio albums, 2020’s The Caretaker and 2021’s Mythopoetics. Stream the EP in full below.
“I came to music and to songwriting when I was a kid, singing at a piano,” Rose states in a press release. ”Over the years, I learned to build layered arrangements around the songs, which at times felt like a kind of armor. Returning to these voice and piano arrangements feels particularly vulnerable for me. There’s nothing to hide behind. But it also feels like a homecoming, a nod to where I came from. In this form, I saw the songs from a new angle—it was like we were meeting again after we’ve both done some growing up. Sometimes we can say more with so much less.”
Listen to our Why Not Both podcast interview with Half Waif, along with our 2020 Self-Portrait interview with her.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Spoon Share Video for “My Babe” (News) — Spoon
- Half Waif Surprise Releases New EP “Portraits” (News) — Half Waif
- Angel Olsen Covers Lucinda Williams’ “Greenville” for Amazon Originals Program (News) — Angel Olsen, Lucinda Williams, Hand Habits, King Tuff
- Kevin Morby Performs “This is a Photograph” and “Beautiful Strangers” on “Jimmy Kimmel” (News) — Kevin Morby
- Stereolab Announce New Compilation Album, Share Lead Single “Robot Riot” (News) — Stereolab
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.